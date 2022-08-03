Arsenal's mass exodus begins to take shape as 3 players edge closer to exits: Reports 

Three Arsenal players are reportedly close to leaving the club as they continue their summer clearout.

The Evening Standard has claimed that midfielder Lucas Torreira is the latest player to be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium. The 26-year-old, whose current contract expires next summer, is close to securing a £7.5 million move to Galatasaray.

The Uruguayan international spent last season on-loan at Fiorentina, but is evidently surplus to Mikel Arteta's requirements. He contributed five goals and two assists in 35 matches for the Italian side last season.

Elsewhere, young striker Folarin Balogun is set for another loan spell away from North London, as he has agreed to join Ligue 1 side Reims.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno also appears close to the exit door as he is set to join newly promoted Fulham for £8 million. With the Gunners signing American shot-stopper Matt Turner, Leno will leave the Emirates Stadium following four unspectacular seasons. He played just eight matches last season in all competitions.

The report goes on to claim that the Gunners are also open to offers for Alex Runarsson, Hector Bellerin and Pablo Mari as well. However, no formal offers have yet come in for the fringe trio.

Mikel Arteta seems intent on a squad overhaul, having already allowed Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette and Nuno Tavares to leave the club.

Arsenal legend gives verdict on club's summer transfer business

Ex-Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas believes that Arteta and technical director Edu are doing a "fantastic job."

Fabregas' former club will be desperate to make the top four this season after narrowly missing out last term. The legendary Spanish midfielder is positive about his old side's chances, as he told Sky Sports (as per The Mirror):

“I think Mikel [Arteta] is doing a fantastic job, I think Edu [Gaspar] is doing a fantastic job. Not only for what they're doing, because when we talk about football people, Edu is a football man and he's had the patience and he knows exactly what it takes sometimes to build a project. You cannot do it in one day or two days."

He added:

"The market doesn't allow you to get the right player, sometimes you are too young to compete as happened at Arsenal during one or two years but I think they are mature, the younger players are not so young anymore."

The 35-year-old, who made 303 appearances for the Gunners, was speaking at his unveiling for his new team Como, who currently play in Serie B.

Arsenal will begin their Premier League 2022-23 campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

