Arsenal's move for world-class forward hits stumbling block over €10 million wage demands - Reports

Arsenal's potential move for Rodrygo Goes has reportedly hit a stumbling block. The Real Madrid forward is demanding €10 million in wages, which is deemed too much.

Ad

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack this summer after another trophyless season. They finished second in the Premier League for the third year in a row and were eliminated from all cup competitions. They are now looking to reinforce their squad and have been linked with Rodrygo this summer.

As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, though, a potential move for the Real Madrid superstar is complicated. The Brazilian is open to leaving Los Blancos this summer and has held talks with Arsenal as well. However, he demands €10 million net per year as wages, which the Gunners are unwilling to pay.

Ad

Trending

As per Capology, Rodrgyo currently earns a gross annual salary of €12,500,000. His contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2028. The Brazilian winger joined the club from Santos in 2019 and has played a key role in recent years.

However, since Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer, his role has changed a bit. The left winger has started 38 games across competitions this season, and most of them on the right wing. He has contributed 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances.

Ad

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's links to Rodrygo

Arsenal are set to face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday, May 25. In his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked about the Gunners' links to Rodrygo, and he answered (via Goal):

"If you want to win major trophies, you have to be the best in the market, no? The teams that win have the best players, always, always at this level.

Ad

“What we have, what is clear as well with the amount of injuries that we had in the front line, that we need a goal threat and we need the firepower out there. Understanding that the context can change tomorrow, you know, and we cannot rely just on the numbers that we had before. And we have to add goal, we have to add creativity, we have to add numbers and that will be in different positions."

Arsenal are fourth in the list of most goals scored in the Premier League this season, ahead of the final day. They have scored 67, 18 fewer than the champions Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More