Arsenal's move for world-class forward hits stumbling block over €10 million wage demands - Reports

Arsenal's potential move for Rodrygo Goes has reportedly hit a stumbling block. The Real Madrid forward is demanding €10 million in wages, which is deemed too much.
The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack this summer after another trophyless season. They finished second in the Premier League for the third year in a row and were eliminated from all cup competitions. They are now looking to reinforce their squad and have been linked with Rodrygo this summer.
As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, though, a potential move for the Real Madrid superstar is complicated. The Brazilian is open to leaving Los Blancos this summer and has held talks with Arsenal as well. However, he demands €10 million net per year as wages, which the Gunners are unwilling to pay.
As per Capology, Rodrgyo currently earns a gross annual salary of €12,500,000. His contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2028. The Brazilian winger joined the club from Santos in 2019 and has played a key role in recent years.
However, since Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer, his role has changed a bit. The left winger has started 38 games across competitions this season, and most of them on the right wing. He has contributed 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances.
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's links to Rodrygo
Arsenal are set to face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday, May 25. In his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked about the Gunners' links to Rodrygo, and he answered (via Goal):
"If you want to win major trophies, you have to be the best in the market, no? The teams that win have the best players, always, always at this level.
“What we have, what is clear as well with the amount of injuries that we had in the front line, that we need a goal threat and we need the firepower out there. Understanding that the context can change tomorrow, you know, and we cannot rely just on the numbers that we had before. And we have to add goal, we have to add creativity, we have to add numbers and that will be in different positions."
Arsenal are fourth in the list of most goals scored in the Premier League this season, ahead of the final day. They have scored 67, 18 fewer than the champions Liverpool.