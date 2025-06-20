Arsenal's plan for the summer transfer window after sealing deal for Martin Zubimendi comes to light: Reports

A report from TBR Football has revealed that Arsenal intend to target at least one more midfielder this summer after completing a deal for Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners have got the transfer of the Spanish midfielder over the line, and he is in London to undergo a medical ahead of his announcement.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not satisfied with his midfield options despite the imminent arrival of Zubimendi on a €63 million transfer. The club intends to now sign another midfielder, seeing as Jorginho has left to join Flamengo and Thomas Partey appears to be on his way out.

The report has named the trio of Lucien Agoume, Pablo Barrios, and Ayyoub Bouaddi as targets for the Gunners this summer. They will continue to work on the transfer and look to land at least one of the trio of midfielders on their radar.

Sevilla man Agoume enjoyed a fine season in Spain, where his displays caught the eyes of the Gunners' scouts. The 23-year-old is not expected to cost very much due to Sevilla's financial troubles and has the physical profile to thrive in the English game, having also played in Italy and France.

Lille and France U-21 starlet Bouaddi enjoyed a breakout season for the Ligue 1 season, starring in the league and UEFA Champions League. Still only 17, the young midfielder has proven his quality against Europe's top sides, including Real Madrid, and could be on his way to England.

Atletico Madrid star Barrios will be the priciest of the trio as he is among the crown jewels of the LaLiga side. The 22-year-old is also a full Spain international, and Arsenal will need a major outlay to snap him up this summer.

Arsenal star set for contract extension after new deal agreement: Reports

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly is set to end speculation over his future and pen a new deal with the club, as per the BBC. The England international was on the radar of Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants eyeing a free transfer for the left-back.

The report has revealed that Lewis-Skelly has agreed on the terms of a new deal with the club, which will tie his future to the Emirates Stadium. The 18-year-old has held talks with his boyhood club for months, with both parties keen to continue together.

Lewis-Skelly made his senior debut for Mikel Arteta's side this season, going on to make 39 appearances across all competitions. The youngster also earned his maiden senior England call-up and scored on his debut against Latvia.

