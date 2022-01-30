Arsenal's pursuit of striker takes fresh twist amid Frank Lampard's impending appointment as Everton manager: Reports

It is no secret that Arsenal are desperate to sign a top-quality striker as soon as possible. Many names have been thrown into the mix for the same.

One player that Arsenal were monitoring was Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who given Everton's horrific year, could have been persuaded to make a transfer.

However, the Toffees are set to announce Frank Lampard as their new manager and he is not ready to give up on Calvert-Lewin. According to reports from the Daily Star, the former Chelsea boss is keen to hold on to the 24-year old.

Lampard considers the English international a part of his plans and wants to build his team around him.

Alexis @Halaiksy1 | Arsenal have made a £58m + £8m bonus offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The English player is very interested in a move to Arsenal and his club (Everton) is currently studying the offer.

The salary is not a problem for Arsenal who hope to conclude the deal tomorrow.

#AFC | Arsenal have made a £58m + £8m bonus offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.The English player is very interested in a move to Arsenal and his club (Everton) is currently studying the offer.The salary is not a problem for Arsenal who hope to conclude the deal tomorrow. 🚨 | Arsenal have made a £58m + £8m bonus offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English player is very interested in a move to Arsenal and his club (Everton) is currently studying the offer. The salary is not a problem for Arsenal who hope to conclude the deal tomorrow. 🚨#AFC https://t.co/X97E2S0G99

The Merseyside club are currently placed 16th in the Premier League points table. If Lampard does not get a good start, they could soon find themselves in a relegation battle. Calvert-Lewin has been their main centre-forward and his partnership with Richarlison was crucial to their season under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Everton striker started the season in fine form, scoring in three consecutive Premier League games. However, he was ruled out due to a fractured toe and has only returned in January. So far, he has been goalless in three games.

Calvert-Lewin is not the only striker that got away from Arsenal

There is a pressing need to sign a centre-forward at Arsenal in this window. The contracts of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will run out in the summer and the Gunners will lose them for free.

It is highly probable that outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played his last game for the Gunners and there is no way back for him in the squad. Although a loan deal with Barcelona has been agreed, the Spanish giants want to offload Ousmane Dembele first.

Mikel Arteta has been trying his best to sign a centre-forward in January but with the deadline almost upon us, it seems like the attempts will go in vain. Arsenal's top priority was Florentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, and the Gunners did everything from their end to complete the deal.

However, Vlahovic preferred to join rivals Juventus and the deal has been completed for a reported fee of €81.6 million. The north London club have also been monitoring Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The Swede has been spotted in London and many fans are hoping that maybe a move could go through.

Afc things @Gunner2Jasper Hmm Alexander Isak to Arsenal. This is one that just feels right, a player that would be willing to play for our beautiful club with no hesitation or convincing.



We’ve got a #14 shirt waiting for him at the Emirates. Hmm Alexander Isak to Arsenal. This is one that just feels right, a player that would be willing to play for our beautiful club with no hesitation or convincing. We’ve got a #14 shirt waiting for him at the Emirates. https://t.co/VpS16LwV7F

However, there is no confirmation regarding anything from Arsenal or Real Sociedad. It seems like the only way for Arteta to sign the 22-year old will be by paying his massive £75m release clause.

Lille striker Jonathan David's name has also been thrown into the mix.

Also Read Article Continues below

At this point, it feels like the Arsenal faithful will take any striker before the transfer window slams shut. Frank Lampard has ensured that Calvert-Lewin is not one of them.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava