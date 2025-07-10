Arsenal's stance on contract talks for breakout star Ethan Nwaneri amid recent concerns surfaces: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly confident that Ethan Nwaneri will sign a new contract. According to The Guardian (via GOAL), the Englishman has garnered the interest of Chelsea and a few Bundesliga clubs. However, the Gunners are confident that the 18-year-old will commit his future to Arsenal.

Concerns over the English attacker's future emerged after he was allowed to hold talks with other clubs in January earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Gunners came second in the Premier League for the third year in a row and were eliminated in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Hence, their fifth consecutive season without a major trophy also increased concerns about the 18-year-old's future.

However, despite all the doubts, Arsenal's other breakthrough star, Myles Lewis-Skelly, signed a new contract with the Gunners. Following his long-term extension, the north London club are at ease about Ethan Nwaneri's future.

The forward has been a part of the Gunners since 2015. After representing the Arsenal at youth level, he made his senior debut for Mikel Arteta's side in 2022 against Brentford, aged 15 years and 181 days. Ethan Nwaneri is also the youngest player in Premier League history to make the top-flight debut.

The Englishman has impressed Arteta with his versatility to play as a winger, central forward, and attacking midfielder. In 39 senior appearances for the Gunners, Nwaneri has scored nine goals and provided two assists across all competitions.

New Arsenal signing Christian Norgaard reveals his Champions League dream

New Arsenal signing Christian Norgaard has claimed that playing in the UEFA Champions League has been his lifelong dream. He has joined the Gunners from Brentford for a reported fee of £15 million on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

After completing the signing, the Danish midfielder revealed that he always wanted to play in the Champions League. He added that his arrival in north London would help him fulfil his dream. He said in his first interview with the Gunners (via the official website of Arsenal):

"You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I've given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career. I've just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there's always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them."

"Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It's a childhood dream and something I didn't think would be possible. So it's something I'm really, really happy about." he added.

The 31-year-old joined Brentford from Fiorentina in July 2019. He played 196 games for the Bees across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists. Nevertheless, Norgaard's arrival on Mikel Arteta's side would add more balance to the midfield.

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More