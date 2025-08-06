Arsenal's stance on possible summer move for England international Eberechi Eze comes to light: Reports

Arsenal are planning a move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Football Transfers. However, the report adds that the transfer will depend on Fabio Vieira's imminent exit from the Emirates.

Ad

The Gunners have been quite active in the market this summer. Mikel Arteta has already added Viktor Gyokeres to his attack, but apparently desires further reinforcements.

Eze's ability to operate on the left as well as the No. 10 role has endeared him to Arsenal. The 27-year-old registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 games last season for Crystal Palace.

Eze previously had a £68m release clause in his deal, which expired earlier this month. However, the Gunners are still planning a move for the Englishman before the end of the summer.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the north London side are looking to offer £52m for the player. A move, though, will depend on Arsenal's ability to offload Vieira, who was sent out on loan to Porto last season.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is currently in talks with VfB Stuttgart regarding a move for the 25-year-old. The Gunners, however, will have to step up their efforts if they wish to sign Eze this summer. The Englishman reportedly wants his future sorted before Crystal Palace take on Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, August 10.

Ad

Are Arsenal eyeing a move for Jeremy Jacquet?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Jeremy Jacquet this summer, according to Caught Offside. The 20-year-old defender is a wanted man this summer following a string of assured performances for Rennes.

Ad

Jacquet is under contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2029, but that hasn't stopped his suitors from sniffing around. Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Newcastle United are all eyeing the Frenchman with interest.

However, the report adds that the Gunners are the favorites for his signature at the moment. The north London side have already initiated contact ahead of a possible move, and are laying down the groundwork to win the race.

Ad

Arsenal have already signed Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer to bolster their backline. However, Mikel Arteta apparently wants to add more quality to his defense, especially with Jakub Kiwior's future uncertain.

The Gunners have a good track record of nurturing young talents and can be an enticing destination for Jacquet. Rennes maintain that the player is not for sale, but a lucrative offer could change their stance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More