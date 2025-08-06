Arsenal's stance on possible summer move for England international Eberechi Eze comes to light: Reports

Arsenal are planning a move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Football Transfers. However, the report adds that the transfer will depend on Fabio Vieira's imminent exit from the Emirates.
The Gunners have been quite active in the market this summer. Mikel Arteta has already added Viktor Gyokeres to his attack, but apparently desires further reinforcements.
Eze's ability to operate on the left as well as the No. 10 role has endeared him to Arsenal. The 27-year-old registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 games last season for Crystal Palace.
Eze previously had a £68m release clause in his deal, which expired earlier this month. However, the Gunners are still planning a move for the Englishman before the end of the summer.
Interestingly, the north London side are looking to offer £52m for the player. A move, though, will depend on Arsenal's ability to offload Vieira, who was sent out on loan to Porto last season.
Sporting director Andrea Berta is currently in talks with VfB Stuttgart regarding a move for the 25-year-old. The Gunners, however, will have to step up their efforts if they wish to sign Eze this summer. The Englishman reportedly wants his future sorted before Crystal Palace take on Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, August 10.
Are Arsenal eyeing a move for Jeremy Jacquet?
Arsenal are leading the race to sign Jeremy Jacquet this summer, according to Caught Offside. The 20-year-old defender is a wanted man this summer following a string of assured performances for Rennes.
Jacquet is under contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2029, but that hasn't stopped his suitors from sniffing around. Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Newcastle United are all eyeing the Frenchman with interest.
However, the report adds that the Gunners are the favorites for his signature at the moment. The north London side have already initiated contact ahead of a possible move, and are laying down the groundwork to win the race.
Arsenal have already signed Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer to bolster their backline. However, Mikel Arteta apparently wants to add more quality to his defense, especially with Jakub Kiwior's future uncertain.
The Gunners have a good track record of nurturing young talents and can be an enticing destination for Jacquet. Rennes maintain that the player is not for sale, but a lucrative offer could change their stance.