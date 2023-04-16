Arsenal's striker shortlist revealed ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal have shortlisted Dusan Vlahovic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the two strikers they want to buy in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

While the Gunners are currently leading the race for the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta is keen to build a team that can compete for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Despite having the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard in their ranks, the Gunners are interested in adding more depth to their attack.

Vlahovic has been a long-term target for the north Londoners. The Serbian, who currently plays for Serie A giants Juventus, was linked with a move to Arsenal before his transfer to the Old Lady from Fiorentina.

Vlahovic's season has been full of ups and downs this term. He remained injured for a considerable period before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The attacker, however, has found form in recent matches. Vlahovic has scored 11 goals and has provided four assists in 32 matches this season.

Apart from Vlahovic, Calvert-Lewin is another player that the north Londoners are interested in. The 26-year-old has suffered an injury-plagued campaign for Everton this season. He has scored only one goal in 12 appearances across competitions.

However, his quality is well proven in the Premier League. He has scored 59 goals and has provided 18 assists in 203 matches for the Toffees.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on William Saliba's injury situation

William Saliba has been a rock at the back for the Gunners so far this season. The Frenchman, however, has been out of action since suffering an injury during Arsenal's UEFA Europa League second leg clash against Sporting CP at the Emirates in March.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Gunners' Premier League away clash against West Ham United, Arteta provided an update on Saliba's fitness (via the Gunners' official website):

“He’s not far from starting to do that [return to training]. Obviously, we need to be cautious because of the injury, but he’s evolving well."

Rob Holding has partnered Gabriel Magalhaes in the central defending position in Saliba's absence.

