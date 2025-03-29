Arsenal’s summer plans could suffer crunching blow as Barcelona and Manchester United join €25m race for LaLiga star: Reports

Arsenal’s hope of landing Joan Garcia could be dealt a significant blow, with Barcelona and Manchester United now in the race for the Espanyol goalkeeper. The 23-year-old has been one of LaLiga’s breakout players this season, making 101 saves - the most in the Spanish top flight.

Mikel Arteta’s side had initiated discussions about a potential move, as they see him as a solid backup and competitor to David Raya. According to AS (via TEAMTalk), they now face a transfer battle with Barcelona for the shot-stopper. The Spanish side is said to view him as the long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Manchester United have also reportedly entered the fray. Head coach Ruben Amorim is said to be unconvinced by Andre Onana’s form and is open to a shake-up between the posts.

Garcia has a release clause of €25 million in his contract, though that price may fall to €15 million if Espanyol ends up getting relegated. The clause has raised alarms at top clubs throughout Europe, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayer Leverkusen, all of whom are keeping a close eye on the Spaniard’s situation.

Manchester United open talks for Jonathan David amid interest from Barcelona, Arsenal and others

Manchester United have joined the race for Lille striker Jonathan David, having opened talks with the Canadian’s representatives amid growing competition from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Several European heavyweights, notably Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, are also keeping a close watch on the 25-year-old who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

United’s move reflects a heightened interest in consolidating their attacking line for next season, as strikers like Rasmus Hojlund struggle to score goals at Old Trafford. It is claimed that there has already been contact with his camp, as he is believed to be looking at a switch to the Premier League (via Yahoo! Sports).

This season, David has 14 goals in 24 league games, a form that catapulted him onto the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs. Barcelona have him atop their agenda as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski but there is fear in Catalonia that English interest could derail their plans.

His potential willingness to consider England could boost Manchester United and Arsenal's hopes. However, it is worth noting that David has expressed a desire to play in LaLiga at some point in his career.

Getting him on a free transfer will only enhance his appeal to all interested clubs, particularly with Financial Fair Play regulations tightening across the continent.

