Arsenal seek swap deal for Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Eddie Nketiah to Brighton for midfielder Yves Bissouma. Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp his midfield this summer and sees the Malian as the perfect addition to his squad.

According to Sussex Live, Arsenal want to use Brighton's interest in Nketiah to engineer a swap deal for Bissouma. The midfielder will reportedly cost Arsenal £40 million if they make a move for him this summer. However, the Gunners hope that offering Nketiah in a swap deal will lower the player's price tag significantly.

Brighton are in the market for a striker and have identified Nketiah as a potential target this summer. The England U-21 international has barely played for Arsenal since the turn of the year and Mikel Arteta is keen to get him more playing time.

Earlier this year, the Gunners boss had the following to say about the 21-year old being dropped from the squad:

"This is one of the hazards to leave someone like Eddie out of the squad, but at the moment, everybody has been fit and we have so many options up front. But it hurts as well because of how Eddie behaves and trains every day and because he’s a player from our academy."

"But he will have his chance. He needs to be patient and he’s showing no signs of lacking attitude or anything like that; it’s the complete opposite. He’s a joy to work with and he deserves minutes and if he doesn’t get it, it’s just my fault," added Arteta.

Nketiah started off the season in good form for Arsenal. However, he soon saw himself fall down the pecking order at the club, finishing the season with just six goals across all competitions. If the swap deal does happen this summer, it would benefit all parties involved.

Arsenal preparing for a huge summer

Many players are set to leave Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta has a lot of work to do this summer if he wants his side to challenge for the European places next season. The Gunners are preparing for a massive exodus at the club, with multiple players set to leave in the summer.

Players like David Luiz, Willian, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin are all reportedly on the verge of sealing moves away from Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners will have to strengthen in the right positions in order to return to their best next season. However, Mikel Arteta will have a limited budget to work with and it remains to be seen who the Spaniard will bring in during the transfer window.

Granit Xhaka has chances to leave Arsenal this summer as Willian, Hector Bellerin and many other players. 🚨 #AFC



AS Roma are interested in signing him and have opened talks with his agents, José Mourinho wants him - also Bundesliga clubs are in the race. @DiMarzio 🔴 #Xhaka — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

