Arsenal send scouts to monitor 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder as they consider potential transfer: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly sent scouts to watch Gremio midfielder Bitello for a potential transfer. Gremio, however, lost the game 2-0 to Botafogo.

Bitello, 23, plays as a central midfielder and has been a part of Gremio since January 2022. This season, he has made 33 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Sports Witness reported that Bitello had a good game despite his team's loss. While he lost possession a few times, the midfielder was still among his team's best players.

According to Brazilian outlet Portal do Gremista, Arsenal are interested in potentially signing Bitello.

Neither report mentioned anything about the Gunners' scout's report about the midfielder.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield this season. Granit Xhaka has left the club to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. The north Londoners have already agreed on a £100 million plus £5 million deal for West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Bitello could prove to a cost-effective signing for the Gunners if they decide to make a move for the player. He is contracted with Gremio until the end of the 2024-25 season. He has a market value of €3.5 million, according to Transfermarkt.

William Saliba recently extended his Arsenal contract

William Saliba was one of Arsenal's key players as the Gunners finished second in the Premier League in 2022-23. The French defender made 33 appearances across competitions, helping them keep 13 clean sheets.

Saliba has penned a four-year contract with the Gunners, which will run until the end of the 2027-28 season. Upon signing the new deal, the centre-back said (via the Gunners' official website):

“I think we can achieve everything. Of course, it's easy to say this, but we have the coach, we have the character, we have the players and every year the team gets stronger. We have better players with a good mentality. We have a good experience from the last season as well. We know that the season is so long. So we are confident and we know we can do something good at this club.”

Saliba missed the majority of the second half of the season in 2022-23. He suffered an injury during the Europa League second-leg clash against Sporting CP at the Emirates.

Saliba's absence proved to be a big blow for the Gunners as their form slumped after that, keeping just two clean sheets in 11 games. They also lost out on the Premier League title, winning just three of their final nine games.

