Arsenal set to almost double wages of integral player in huge new contract - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly set to double the wages of captain Martin Odegaard considering his superb form this season. The Norweigan has been a standout performer for Mikel Arteta's side, making 22 appearances, scoring seven goals, and providing five assists.

The 24-year-old's form has been instrumental in the Gunners leading the Premier League with 14 wins, two draws, and one defeat after 17 games. The former Real Madrid midfielder has earned plaudits for his creativity, energy and leadership.

The hierarchy at Arsenal want to reward Odegaard with a new contract that would double his wages. He currently earns around £5.3 million. According to Caught Offside, the Gunners are willing to offer him a deal worth around £8.8 million per year.

The north London giants' sporting director Edu Gaspar has set about locking down integral players to long-term deals. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are also in line for contract extensions.

Odegaard arrived at Arsenal from Madrid on a season-long loan in the 2020-21 season before joining permanently for £30 million in 2021. His impact at the Emirates has been massive.

Legendary Gunners boss Arsene Wenger compared the contribution Odegaard had had on the side to that of former midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Frenchman told TV2:

"He really is like a young Cesc Fabregas. I think he has developed into a complete player. He is a very calm player who analyses the game well. He has his feet firmly planted on the ground."

Sven-Goran Erikkson tips Arsenal to be in hunt for Goncalo Ramos

The Gunners are tipped to pursue the Portuguese frontman.

Arsenal suffered a setback during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, as Gabriel Jesus incurred a knee injury during the tournament in Qatar. The Brazilian had arrived at the Emirates in the summer.

Eddie Nketiah has performed admirably in Jesus' absence, scoring seven goals in 23 appearances across competitions. However, former Manchester City boss Eriksson reckons Arteta's side could be considering Benfica's Goncalo Ramos as an option.

The young Portuguese striker enjoyed a breakout campaign at the FIFA World Cup, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 last 16 win over Switzerland. His stock has risen in Europe, and Eriksson tips the Gunners to pursue him, telling OLBG:

"Goncalo Ramos is a fantastic player; it’s not easy to replace Cristiano Ronaldo like he did. He will end up in the Premier League like a lot of Portuguese players; he can adapt there."

Ramos not only shone at the World Cup but is also in impressive form for Benfica, scoring 15 goals in 25 games across competitions this season. Eriksson reckons the Gunners or Manchester United could take a look at him:

"If he wants to go to England, he’ll want to go to a big club. I’m sure that clubs like Arsenal or Manchester United will look out for him."

PLUS Benfica 🇮🇩 @plusbenfica 🦅 Gonçalo Ramos foi considerado a Personalidade Desportiva do Algarve de 2022 Gonçalo Ramos foi considerado a Personalidade Desportiva do Algarve de 2022 🏆🦅 https://t.co/fyMqBJirSn

Ramos has three years left in his contract at the Estadio da Luz and has a release clause of €120 million (£103 million), per Correio da Manha.

Poll : 0 votes