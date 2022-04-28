Arsenal to set aside more than £45 million to sign Manchester United superstar this summer: Reports

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will reportedly be a £45 million Arsenal target this summer with his future at Old Trafford uncertain.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in March that Rashford had been considering leaving United due to a lack of game time this season.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was asked for clarity on those reports in which he replied (via Eurosport):

“Even if, suppose, he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that but in the summer."

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are have registered an interest in signing the English forward and will set aside £45 million to pursue a deal.

#MUFC #AFC #Arsenal EXCLUSIVE!- Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Man United sensation Marcus Rashford.- Rashford is a leading target for the Gunners with £45million set aside to sign a new striker this summer. 🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨- Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Man United sensation Marcus Rashford. 💥- Rashford is a leading target for the Gunners with £45million set aside to sign a new striker this summer. 💰- footballinsider247.com/sources-arsena…#MUFC #AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/tAeWUpH8LA

Rashford's situation at Manchester United is quite remarkable given he is a United academy product and boyhood fan.

The 24-year-old broke onto the scene in 2015, making his debut in the UEFA Europa League against Midtjylland. Back then, the feeling around Old Trafford was that he'd be the star the club would look to build the club around in the future.

However, this season has been the worst of the forward's career. Rashford has made just five goals and two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal will hope Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could score their goalscoring problems

Lacazette's goalscoring form has been poor

The Gunners are in pole position to claim fourth spot in the Premier League this season.

It has been a topsy-turvy top four race with Mikel Arteta's men, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all rotating spots. But it's Arsenal who currently sit fourth, with five games remaining, two points clear of fifth-placed Spurs.

One setback the club have encountered this season is their choice of letting go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. It has also perhaps had a negative impact on their top four hunt.

Who is right here? 𝗣𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀: “This was a goal machine! We gave him away. It was bad management!”🗣 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮: “He wasn’t scoring and you cannot just turn up when you want.”Laura Woods & @PiersMorgan disagree over Arsenal opting to sell Aubameyang.Who is right here? 😡 𝗣𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀: “This was a goal machine! We gave him away. It was bad management!”🗣 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮: “He wasn’t scoring and you cannot just turn up when you want.”Laura Woods & @PiersMorgan disagree over Arsenal opting to sell Aubameyang.Who is right here? 🔥🔥 https://t.co/mSLvn7rZnX

Arsenal terminated Aubameyang's contract after his fallout with Arteta and the forward later joined Barcelona. He was the north London side's top scorer on seven goals in all competitions prior to his departure.

In his absence, Arteta has only had Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to call on.

Lacazette sits at just six in 32 appearances for the season whilst Nketiah sits on seven in 23 appearances in all competitions.

So there is a huge need for an influx of goals at the Emirates Stadium and perhaps Rashford is seen as a forward who can provide them.

Over the course of his Manchester United career, Rashford has scored 93 goals in 302 appearances.

He was viewed as a centre-forward when he broke into the senior set-up at Old Trafford. However, over the years, he has been moved out to the left-hand side of attack.

