Arsenal set asking price for Nuno Tavares as defender continues to impress on loan at Marseille - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly placed a price tag of £25.5 million on young left-back Nuno Tavares.

According to football.london (via The Boot Room), the Gunners value Tavares at nearly four times what they bought him for. The Portuguese defender joined Mikel Arteta's side from SL Benfica for around £6.8 million last summer.

Tavares struggled for much of his debut campaign at the Emirates. However, Arsenal seem to feel his value has increased due to his extremely impressive performances on loan at Olympique Marseille.

The full-back joined Marseille prior to the start of the ongoing campaign on a season-long deal. He has quickly become a fixture in their first XI, starting eight of their 10 Ligue 1 matches and all four of their UEFA Champions League fixtures. Tavares has recorded three goals and helped his side keep five clean sheets.

Thanks to his exploits, Marseille sit fourth in the league standings with 23 points from 11 matches, six behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They are also second in Champions League Group D with six points from four games, just one adrift of leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Tavares notably made just 28 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last season, out of which only 17 were starts. He struggled to displace Kieran Tierney as the Gunners' first-choice left-back, with Arteta even using Granit Xhaka ahead of the young Portuguese.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival from Manchester City this summer provided the north London giants with adequate cover for the injury-prone Tierney. This eventually led to them loaning Tavares out to Marseille.

Arsenal look to continue flying start to the season against PSV Eindhoven

After a summer that involved plenty of squad restructuring, Arsenal have started the new season in tremendous form. They have won 12 of their 13 matches across all competitions and sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have also taken care of business in the UEFA Europa League, winning each of their opening three games to sit atop the Group A table. Arteta's side will look to continue their hot streak when they take on PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates for their fourth European encounter on Thursday (October 20).

PSV have also enjoyed a superb start to the ongoing campaign and sit second in the Eredivisie with 24 points from 10 matches. They are just one behind the leaders and reigning champions AFC Ajax. The Dutch outfit are also second in Group A of the Europa League with two wins and a draw from three games.

