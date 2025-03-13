Arsenal set to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for 25-year-old Premier League midfielder: Reports

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all interested in Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Caught Offside. The English midfielder has caught the eye with Nottingham Forest this season, registering five goals and six assists from 26 games across competitions.

The 25-year-old's efforts have helped the club sit third in the Premier League table after 28 games, two points ahead of Chelsea on fourth. Gibbs-Wright has also turned heads at multiple clubs in the league, including the Gunners.

The north London side are planning for squad reinforcements this summer, with the misfield likely to be given special attention. Arsenal are likely to bid adieu to Thomas Partey and Jorginho this year, with both players out of contract at the end of the season.

The Gunners are looking to add more creativity to their squad and have identified Gibbs-White as an option. The Englishman, interestingly, is under contract with the West Bridgford club until 2027, so the north London side may have to pay a premium fee for his services.

However, Arsenal will have to move quickly, with Manchester United and Liverpool also in the race. The Red Devils are planning for a midfield revamp, with Christian Eriksen out of contract this summer and Casemiro's future uncertain.

Ruben Amorim has seen the team struggle to adapt to his tactics, and Manchester United could turn to the market for solutions. Gibbs-White can carry out multiple roles in the middle of the park and could suit the Portuguese's tactics.

Will Arsenal and Manchester United battle for a Nigerian striker this summer?

Arsenal and Manchester United are both looking for a new striker this summer. The Gunners want an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

The Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates, and his future remains uncertain. The north London giants have identified Victor Osimhen among the candidates to lead the line next season, says Caught Offside.

Arsenal have already held discussions regarding a move for the Nigerian, although they also have their eyes on Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. However, Manchester United are also in the market for a new No. 9 this summer and have Osimhen on their radar.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan with Galatasaray from Napoli, and has registered 23 goals from 29 games across competitions this season. Osimhen is likely to leave the Serie A side permanently and will have a reported €75m release clause this summer.

