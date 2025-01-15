Arsenal set to battle Premier League rivals for 22-year-old Ligue 1 striker as Mikel Arteta seeks attacking reinforcements: Reports

Arsenal are ready to lock horns with West Ham United for the services of Elye Wahi, according to Caught Offside. The Gunners have been linked with a new striker for a while, with the club lacking a proven No. 9 in the ranks.

The north London side were heavily linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko last summer but failed to get a deal across the line. Mikel Arteta has deployed Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the role for now.

However, the Brazilian is now out for the rest of the campaign after picking up an ACL injury in the defeat to Manchester United over the weekend. The situation has prompted Arsenal to turn to the market this month and they have found their man in Wahi.

Trending

The highly-rated French forward left Lens to join Marseille last summer but has struggled for game time under Roberto De Zerbi. This season, the 22-year-old has three goals and one assist from 14 games, only seven of which have been starts.

Interestingly, the Ligue 1 club wanted Eddie Nketiah last summer before moving for Wahi. Marseille are now willing to allow the Frenchman to leave on loan this month, with an obligation for a permanent deal.

However, the Gunners are only planning for a temporary deal, as they do not consider Wahi a long-term target for the No. 9 position. Arsenal would ideally like to sign Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, although they also have Dusan Vlahovic on their wish list.

Will Arsenal reinforce their midfield this year?

Elye Wahi has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are apparently in advanced talks to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are preparing for the eventual departure of Jorginho and Thomas Partey, with both players in the final six months of their careers.

Zubimendi was linked with an exit from the LaLiga side last summer but ended up staying at the Reale Arena. Interestingly, the north London side signed his teammate Mikel Merino from Sociedad last year.

Arsenal have now returned to the San Sebastian club for the 25-year-old. Zubimendi reportedly has a €60m release clause in his contract, which the Gunners are looking to trigger.

Initial talks with the player's camp have been fruitful, although the move is expected to be completed in the summer. Zubimendi has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Spanish side this season, registering one goal and two assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback