Arsenal set to challenge Real Madrid and Liverpool for La Liga winger: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid and Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

Chukwueze, 24, has emerged as one of the most in-demand players after a stellar campaign with Villarreal last time around. He registered 13 goals and 11 assists in 50 overall matches, guiding his club to a fifth-placed La Liga finish.

A left-footed inverted winger blessed with pace and directness, the 27-cap Nigeria international has attracted interest from Real Madrid, as per Todofichajes. He has been earmarked as a a long-term replacement for Marco Asensio.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are keen to sign Chukwueze ahead of the 2023-24 season. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is aiming to inject new blood into his attack to better prepare his side for UEFA Champions League football.

However, Arsenal are set to face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United in the future. As a result, they are keen to wrap up a quick deal for the £43 million-rated attacker, who is in the final 12 months of his deal at Villarreal.

Should Chukwueze join the Gunners this summer, he would provide competition to Bukayo Saka on the right flank. The Gunners need to add depth for Saka, who 3744 minutes last season.

On the other hand, the former Diamond Football Academy player would emerge as a rotational option for Liverpool. The Reds currently have Mo Salah who operates on the right flank.

Overall, Chukwueze has netted 37 goals and provided 31 assists in 207 matches across competitions for Villarreal.

Frank McAvennie tips Liverpool, Arsenal stars to shine at Real Madrid

Former West Ham United star Frank McAvennie has asserted that either Liverpool star Andrew Robertson or Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney would be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid this summer. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"It will be good for Scottish football. They were talking about Tierney as well. Tierney is better than Andy... I think he is a better defender. I think either of them would fit in at Real Madrid. Either one alongside Vinicius Jr. would be magnificent. I could see it working with either of them there but Liverpool... they certainly need a revamp soon."

Robertson, 29, has emerged as a target for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit this summer, as per the Daily Mail. The left-footed defender has been identified as a potential first-team starter as the La Liga giants are aiming to sell Ferland Mendy.

Tierney, on the other hand, has been speculated to depart Arsenal since the turn of the year as he has fallen down in the pecking order this term. The 25-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United and Manchester City of late.

Madrid's current option Ferland Mendy is good defensively but lacks the attacking precision needed to thrive at the Bernabeu. It has seen him replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in several big-profile games.

