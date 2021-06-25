Arsenal set to complete their first two signings of the transfer window-Reports

Arsenal are reportedly close to sealing the signings of Brighton & Hove Albion Albion defender Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Gunners are set to undergo a squad overhaul this summer after enduring a poor 2020-21 campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could be set to make Ben White the fourth most expensive player in the club's history. Brighton are said to be demanding a fee in the region of £50 million for the England international. Arsenal were rumored to be interested in a move for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, but have been priced out of a move for the Frenchman.

Since spending the 2019-20 season on loan with Leeds United in the Championship, Ben White has become one of the most sought-after defenders in English football.

White played a key role in Leeds' promotion to the Premier League from the Championship that season. The 23-year-old returned to Brighton last summer despite being linked with a move to some of the Premier League's top clubs.

The centre-back continued his impressive form last season as he was one of the standout players in Graham Potter's Brighton squad. His performances earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenal have parted ways with David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis over the last two transfer windows. The Gunners are desperate to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Gabriel next season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also keen to sign a midfielder to replace Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move to AS Roma this summer. Anderlecht midfielder Sambi Lokonga has turned heads with his consistent performances for the Belgian outfit and is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

'Lokonga is 100% open to joining Arsenal. He would love to join Arsenal. He told Napoli and Atalanta 'my priority is Arsenal'. Let's see if Arsenal will complete a deal in the next few days," said Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast.

Arsenal are confident to sign Ben White from Brighton in the next few days, as reported by @David_Ornstein. Work in progress on final fee, personal terms already agreed. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga has been approached by Atalanta - he only wants Arsenal as priority. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

Arsenal owners are set to provide Mikel Arteta £250 million to bolster his squad this summer

Ben White pictured in the England training camp ahead of Euro 2020

According to 90 min, Arteta could receive a £250 million transfer budget from the club's owners, Kroenke Sports Entertainment this summer to improve his squad.

Arsenal's transfer business has often been hampered by strict transfer budgets set by the club's hierarchy. In a bid to appease the fans who protested against the owners not long ago, the owners are ready to back Arteta financially this summer.

.@FabrizioRomano on Lokonga: "He would love to join Arsenal, he was contacted by Italian clubs, Napoli & Atalanta, but he said ‘my priority is Arsenal’, so let’s see if #Arsenal will decide to complete the deal in the next days" pic.twitter.com/vP0BscRhuE — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 24, 2021

The potential signings of Ben White and Sambi Lokonga could cost Arsenal in excess of £70 million.

