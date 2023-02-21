Arsenal set to face competition from Dortmund in race to sign star player who earns £120,000-a-week: Reports

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via HITC), Borussia Dortmund are very interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is on Arsenal's radar. The 25-year-old will see out his contract at the Kings Power Stadium this summer, and it is believed that he has no intentions of renewing his contract with the Foxes.

Instead, a move to fellow Premier League side Arsenal could potentially be on the cards. However, Dortmund have placed themselves in the race, which will put a dent in the Gunners' plans to get their man.

WelBeast @WelBeast Would you take Youri Tielemans at Arsenal?



Yes or No. Would you take Youri Tielemans at Arsenal? Yes or No. https://t.co/vuqVSsC1wK

The German outfit are currently enjoying the presence of England wonderkid Jude Bellingham, but the youngster is widely expected to leave Dortmund this summer. With several European juggernauts on the prowl for his signature, the Bundesliga side are set to make upwards of €100 million from the potential sale of Bellingham. However, they will need to replace the midfielder, and Tielemans has been earmarked for that purpose.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



"There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet", he said about Arsenal and Man Utd rumours. Youri Tielemans deal, stalling - as Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha confirms: "It's nothing. There haven't been any offers yet"."There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet", he said about Arsenal and Man Utd rumours. Youri Tielemans deal, stalling - as Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha confirms: "It's nothing. There haven't been any offers yet". 🔵🇧🇪 #LCFC"There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet", he said about Arsenal and Man Utd rumours. https://t.co/IUrLpEz7VD

Since the Belgium international joined Leicester City from Monaco in 2019, he has exceeded expectations, gaining a name for himself as one of the better midfielders in England. A move to Arsenal has been in the rumor mills for quite some time.

With Borussia Dortmund now in the mix, the Gunners will need to make their move swiftly if they are to get their man this summer. They have been in search of midfield talent recently, having failed to secure Moises Caicedo's move in January. If they fail to sign Tielemans on time, their longtime target could well be headed for the Bundesliga.

Crystal Palace manager believes the Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose

Patrick Vieira, the former Gunners man now plies his trade as Crystal Palace manager. He will be looking forward to seeing his former side win the Premier League this season.

However, he has warned them against complacency, revealing to William Hill (via Football London):

"I think the Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose, to be honest with you. I think they did really well against Aston Villa on Saturday, to bounce back with that 4-2 win at Villa Park. They are just in a really good place at the moment, with a lot of confidence. But I still believe Manchester City will chase them until the very last day of the Premier League season."

Poll : 0 votes