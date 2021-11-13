Arsenal set to face stern competition from Premier League rivals in race to sign in-demand 24-year-old: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to join the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, but the Gunners will have to go head-to-head with two other Premier League clubs for the Ivorian's signature.

According to The Daily Mirror, Arsenal are keen on signing Kessie to partner him with Thomas Partey in midfield. The Ivorian is under contract at AC Milan until next summer and the club have made no progress in negotiations over a new extension. The 24-year old is reportedly asking for a new deal worth €9 million per year. However, the report states that the Italian club are only willing to offer the midfielder a contract worth €6.5 million per year.

The report also states that both Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested in signing the midfielder. Both clubs are desperately in need of midfield reinforcements and could make a move for Kessie either in January or next summer.

Kessie has established himself as one of the premier box-to-box midfielders in Europe over the past few years. The Ivorian scored 13 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season and already has already found the back of the net twice during this campaign.

If Arsenal do manage to sign the Ivorian, they will be able to boast one of the best midfields in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to pip the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham to Kessie's signature.

Kessie would be a massive upgrade in Arsenal's midfield

Mikel Arteta has opted to go with Granit Xhaka to partner Thomas Partey in midfield. With the Swiss midfielder now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, this will be the perfect time to slowly phase him out of the squad.

Xhaka has had his ups and downs at the club, but if Arsenal are serious about consistently challenging for a top 4 finish, they will have to look for an upgrade on the Swiss midfielder

Xhaka signed a one-year extension until 2024 earlier this summer, however, the midfielder's days at Arsenal look to be numbered. The 28-year old was vocal about his desire to leave the club earlier this summer and was reportedly very close to signing with Serie A side Roma.

If Arsenal do intend to sign Kessie in the future, one must assume that the Ivorian will come to the club as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

