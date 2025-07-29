Arsenal set important condition to sign Eberechi Eze as potential snag in deal comes to light: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze if the Eagles drop their asking price for the midfielder. Currently, the Gunners are in a tight financial spot after having spent big on players like Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and Martin Zubimendi, among others this summer.

Ad

As a result, The Atheltic claim that the north London outfit will be willing to onboard Eze only if they aren't required to meet the player's £68million release clause (via Metro). That being said, this report adds that Mikel Arteta and Co., could have another way of financing this move.

Arsenal could offload either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, given that Eze could feature as one of the options on the left flank. Additionally, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, and Karl Hein are all surplus to requirements and could be moved out.

Ad

Trending

It may be wise even for Crystal Palace to slightly drop their asking price and let the England international go. He currently has two years left on his deal, and waiting any longer could increase the pressure on the Eagles to sell.

As for Eze, a move to the Emirates could earn him the chance to compete for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions Legaue. He can play in an attacking midfield role or feature out wide on the left.

Ad

To date, the 27-year-old has made 167 appearances across competitions for Crystal Palace, bagging 40 goals and 28 assists.

Ex-FIFA official warns Arsenal and Mikel Arteta about new signing risking suspensions

Martin Zubimendi

Former FIFA official Keith Hackett has warned Arsenal and Mikel Arteta about Martin Zubimendi's habit of going in for rash challenges. The Spain international was signed from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of €70 million.

Ad

According to Hackett, Zubimendi is prone to picking up yellow cards, for which he could easily see suspensions in the Premier League. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"It’s up to the player and the club to determine how many yellow cards he’s going to pick up. There’s no doubt that with some of the challenges I’ve seen him produce, he runs the risk in England of not only getting a yellow, but also facing suspensions too.”

Zubimendi will be expected to start the season in the number six position. This will allow the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to play in the number eight slots ahead of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More