Arsenal set important condition to sign Eberechi Eze as potential snag in deal comes to light: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze if the Eagles drop their asking price for the midfielder. Currently, the Gunners are in a tight financial spot after having spent big on players like Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and Martin Zubimendi, among others this summer.
As a result, The Atheltic claim that the north London outfit will be willing to onboard Eze only if they aren't required to meet the player's £68million release clause (via Metro). That being said, this report adds that Mikel Arteta and Co., could have another way of financing this move.
Arsenal could offload either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, given that Eze could feature as one of the options on the left flank. Additionally, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, and Karl Hein are all surplus to requirements and could be moved out.
It may be wise even for Crystal Palace to slightly drop their asking price and let the England international go. He currently has two years left on his deal, and waiting any longer could increase the pressure on the Eagles to sell.
As for Eze, a move to the Emirates could earn him the chance to compete for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions Legaue. He can play in an attacking midfield role or feature out wide on the left.
To date, the 27-year-old has made 167 appearances across competitions for Crystal Palace, bagging 40 goals and 28 assists.
Ex-FIFA official warns Arsenal and Mikel Arteta about new signing risking suspensions
Former FIFA official Keith Hackett has warned Arsenal and Mikel Arteta about Martin Zubimendi's habit of going in for rash challenges. The Spain international was signed from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of €70 million.
According to Hackett, Zubimendi is prone to picking up yellow cards, for which he could easily see suspensions in the Premier League. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:
"It’s up to the player and the club to determine how many yellow cards he’s going to pick up. There’s no doubt that with some of the challenges I’ve seen him produce, he runs the risk in England of not only getting a yellow, but also facing suspensions too.”
Zubimendi will be expected to start the season in the number six position. This will allow the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to play in the number eight slots ahead of him.