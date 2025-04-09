Arsenal set to make surprise move to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal are plotting a transfer swoop for Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler. According to a Fichajes report, a €30 million bid is in place for the 20-year-old Turkey international.

Guler has been fighting for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti, and his situation has led to interest from Mikel Arteta. The Gunners' boss reportedly views the player as someone who can strengthen their attacking depth.

The 20-year-old moved to the Spanish giants last summer from Fenerbahce. However, he’s had few chances to play alongside the intense competition in Madrid’s midfield and a string of injuries. He has made less than 800 minutes worth of appearances in La Liga this season, despite his talent.

Although Los Blancos still believe in his long-term potential, the 20-year-old understands that failing to get regular minutes on the pitch could hamper his evolution. In London, Arteta sees Guler as someone who could grow into a role similar to that which was once occupied by Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian notably made the move from Madrid to north London, and Arda Guler could follow suit. The youngster, though, has publicly expressed a wish to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu and played down transfer speculation surrounding him.

Declan Rice stuns Real Madrid with two free-kick goals in Arsenal rout

Arsenal took command of their Champions League quarter-final with a stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Emirates. Declan Rice was the standout performer, netting twice from direct set-pieces as Mikel Arteta’s side cantered to victory with a strong second-half showing.

The breakthrough arrived shortly before the hour mark. The Gunners' set-piece coach had advised Rice to cross the ball, but after a brief word with Bukayo Saka, Rice decided otherwise. The midfielder’s shot curled around the wall and left Thibaut Courtois stretching for air (58').

Some minutes later (70'), he doubled Arsenal’s tally with a second superb strike, this time arrowed into the top corner from a similar distance. Sensing Real Madrid were on the ropes, the Gunners struck a third. Myles Lewis-Skelly had the presence of mind to find Mikel Merino, whose one-touch finish found the far corner (75').

The Gunners now find themselves on the verge of a first Champions League semi-final in 16 years. Their 3-0 win leaves them in a strong position going into the second leg in Madrid next week.

