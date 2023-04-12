Arsenal have set meager transfer price for on-loan star Folarin Balogun amid interest from European giants - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set a £26.5 million price tag on in-form striker Folarin Balogun, who is on loan at Stade de Reims until the end of the season.

According to the Sun (h/t Sport Bible), AC Milan are keeping a close eye on the English striker's situation. The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Olympique de Marseille and Inter Milan are also interested in signing him in the near future.

Balogun left Arsenal last summer for a season-long loan spell at the Ligue 1 club after struggling to find any sort of meaningful playing time. He joined their youth academy in 2011 but has since made just 10 senior appearances across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

Balogun played just 70 minutes of Premier League football last season and it was evident that he had to move elsewhere, albeit temporarily, to continue his development. The 21-year-old has taken the opportunity at Reims with both hands, netting 18 goals and laying out three assists in 29 Ligue 1 games.

Only Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David (both 19) have more goals than him in the French top division this term. Balogun's meager price tag could entice Inter, Milan and Marseille, who are reportedly open to offering him regular starts.

That is something he will struggle to find at Arsenal, who have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as options to play down the middle. Balogun's current deal at the Emirates expires in the summer of 2025.

Martin Odegaard praises Arsenal teammate for heroics in Liverpool draw

Liverpool staged an impressive comeback to share the spoils with Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Anfield on April 9.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus helped the Gunners race to a 2-0 lead. However, a 42nd-minute goal from Mohamed Salah and a late Roberto Firmino equalizer meant Arsenal's seven-game winning run in the league came to a halt.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was particularly pivotal in ensuring his team did not throw away their lead earlier in the game. While Liverpool did manage a draw, the Reds could have had more time to push for the winner had they managed to score their equalizer before the 87th minute.

Speaking after the game, Martin Odegaard praised the English goalkeeper and said (h/t Football.London):

"They created a lot of chances. Aaron [Ramsdale] was very good back there and saved us. Frustrated not to win but we have to take the point and move on."

Ramsdale made four saves and five recoveries to ensure Arsenal held a six-point lead atop the league table over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

