Arsenal set modest €10 million price tag for Barcelona target - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Barcelona target Alexandre Lacazette for a fee of €10 million in the January transfer window.

Lacazette is in the final year of his contract, and could leave as a free agent in the summer of 2022. Arsenal, however, are keen to recoup as much as they can for the French striker.

The Gunners will listen to offers for Lacazette in January rather than risk losing him for free. Barcelona might make a move considering the season they are having. The Catalan giants are ninth in La Liga with 17 points, 11 adrift of leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Although the Blaugrana will be able to sign him for free on a pre-contract agreement, they will have to wait until the 2022-23 season to be able to play him.

Lacazette has been with Arsenal since 2017, and has scored 68 goals across all competitions for the north London outfit.

Should Barcelona sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal in January?

Barcelona are in dire need of a proven goal-scorer as they have several walking wounded at the moment. Martin Braithwaite is currently sidelined due to an injury and Sergio Aguero will be unavailable for three months.

The Argentine ace has been diagnosed with a heart condition and will need time to recover and get back to his best.

Following Ronald Koeman’s departure, Luuk De Jong, too, might no longer be the favored option up top. This leaves new manager Xavi Hernandez short on options.

Lacazette has had some patchy spells at Arsenal, but the Frenchman has shown a willingness to work hard for his team this season.

His work ethic would hold him in good stead at Barcelona under Xavi, who demands his side win the ball back high up the pitch as soon as they lose it.

Lacazette’s goal-scoring record at Arsenal is not too shabby as he has scored 10 or more goals every season since joining the Gunners.

At 30, Lacazette is still in the prime of his career and a move to Barcelona would be ideal for both the Blaugrana and the Frenchman.

Arsenal, however, will need to replace the forward in January as he has been a key part of their team for the last few years.

