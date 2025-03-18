Arsenal set price-tag for Riccardo Calafiori as Gunners remain open to selling defender amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal are believed to have set an asking price of around €80 million for Riccardo Calafiori, who is being tracked by Real Madrid. According to Calciomercato (via Madrid Universal), Calafiori has been identified by Los Blancos as a means to solve their defensive problems, as Eder Militao and David Alaba both continue to battle injuries. To that end, they are preparing a summer offer for his services.

The 22-year-old joined the Emirates from the Serie A side Bologna last summer for a €45 million fee. He has impressed in his first year at the club, having played at both left-back and as a center-back. His displays have attracted Madrid's attention, as they are looking to bolster their defense for next season.

However, the Gunners are adamant over their valuation and do not want to lose Calafiori unless they receive an attractive proposition. Calafiori has performed admirably in his adaptation to English football but has not become a regular in Mikel Arteta's starting line-up, leading to speculation of a potential departure.

In 17 Premier League games, he has started 11 times, with six appearances coming off the bench, playing less than 1,000 minutes (928'). Despite his lack of consistent involvement, the Gunners clearly see him as a potential key player for their squad going forward.

Real Madrid have used midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a makeshift starter in defense in recent times. They have made securing a new defender a priority after regularly experiencing fitness problems within their backline. Whether they will be willing to pay Arsenal’s heavy asking price remains to be seen.

Real Madrid target Arsenal's William Saliba as long-term defensive reinforcement

As they continue to pursue strengthening the central defense for the season ahead, Real Madrid have also turned their attention toward Arsenal’s William Saliba. One of the top centre-backs in Europe, his form for the North London club has certainly turned the heads at Los Blancos.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger both in the twilight stages of their careers, Madrid are aware they will need a top-class centre-back sooner rather than later. The emergence of Raul Asencio has pushed their timetable of a signing back, but they are eager to add world-class quality to their backline.

Arsenal are also said to be aware of interest from elsewhere and are ready to offer Saliba an improved deal in a bid to resolve his long-term future. Real Madrid face a tough task in negotiations, with his contract running until 2027. However, they are prepared to make a concrete attempt to sign him (via Football Espana).

