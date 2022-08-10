Arsenal set to sign La Liga star for less than half his release clause: Reports

Villarreal are reportedly set to accept a cut-price bid for starlet Yeremy Pino from Arsenal to solve financial issues this summer.

Pino, who has five years left on his current deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica, shot to prominence during the 2020-21 season after helping his club win the UEFA Europa League. Since his debut in October 2020, he has established himself as a vital squad member at Villarreal.

A technical dribbler and a versatile wide-man, the 19-year-old has turned many heads in Europe due to his electric performances. In the past two campaigns for the Yellow Submarine, he has registered 14 goals and five assists in 77 appearances across all competitions.

According to Diario AS, Arsenal have placed an initial £33 million bid for Pino in the ongoing transfer window. The player, who has a release clause of £67.5 million, is expected to be sold by Villarreal to solve ongoing economic problems at the club.

Earlier, the Gunners were in pursuit of Brazilian forward Raphinha to bolster their ranks. But the club ultimately missed out on a deal with the player moving from Leeds United to Barcelona.

So far, the north London outfit have roped in striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Matt Turner, and forward Marquinhos on permanent deals.

Earlier, Arsenal opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on August 5. Mikel Arteta's side will next host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in their second league fixture of the season on Saturday (August 13).

Kevin Campbell lauds Arsenal for their stance on Youri Tielemans

Speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell said that Leicester City have little room to negotiate for star midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is in the final year of his contract.

Campbell said:

"Arsenal are playing a clever game. Leicester are the ones who have a problem. We are talking about a player who is in the final year of his contract. Leicester can play hard ball as much as they want, but they either take the money now or they lose him on a free next year. I would take the money."

He added:

"Tielemans has seen [Kasper] Schmeichel leave. He has seen bids come in for [James] Maddison as well. Most of the spine and the quality wants to leave. I think Leicester have got problems. Tielemans has one year left on his contract, and they haven’t brought anyone in. I think Leicester are playing a very dangerous game."

