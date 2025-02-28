Arsenal set for transfer tussle with Premier League rivals for 25-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to battle bitter Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Barcelona star Ferran Torres. According to reports from Fichajes, the two north London clubs are interested in securing the 25-year-old forward's services in the summer.

Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City for a reported €55 million fee in the summer of 2022. The Spaniard has been in and out of the starting lineup ever since, racking up 36 goals and 16 assists in 141 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big fan of Torres and has considered signing him on multiple occasions in the past. Although the forward was not in England when the 42-year-old was Pep Guardiola's assistant, it is believed that the latter had some reports on him before his move from Valencia.

Torres is known to be a versatile forward who can be deployed on either flank or through the middle. With the Gunners' recurring injury crisis in attack, the maneuverability that Arteta would have with the Spaniard in their ranks would be invaluable.

Rumors linking Richarlison with a move to the Saudi Pro League have been doing the rounds, putting Tottenham into the market for a forward. Ange Postecoglou's side are also looking for a long-term replacement for Son Heung-min, with Torres being considered as a potential option.

Fichajes reports that the forward could leave Barcelona in the summer for a cut-price €40 million fee. If Arsenal fail to land priority targets like Newcastle United's Alexander Isak or RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, a move for Torres could be a worthwhile backup plan.

Manchester United and Barcelona in race with Arsenal to sign 23-year-old LaLiga goalkeeper - Reports

According to reports from SPORT, Manchester United and Barcelona are set to rival Arsenal for RCD Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia's services.

The Gunners secured a verbal agreement with the player's representatives last summer. However, Espanyol refused to accept anything short of his £24.7 million release clause, way more than the £16.5 million offered by the EPL giants.

On July 1, Garcia's release clause will reportedly drop to £20.1 million, which has reignited Arsenal's interest. This time, however, they will face competition from Manchester United and Barcelona, which could make negotiations much more tricky.

According to SPORT, Barca have already made contact with Garcia's agents and made their interest official. The report also, however, states that Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza is willing to negotiate with any club but their bitter Catalan rivals.

United are also in the market for a new shotstopper after Andre Onana's inconsistent displays. Besides the Red Devils and the Blaugrana, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in signing Garcia, according to Mundo Deportivo.

In the last 15 days of the summer transfer window, Garcia's release clause will rise to £24.8 million and could rise an extra £4.1 million if he gets called up by Spain. Given the circumstances, Arsenal will have to act promptly and decisively if they wish to bring the young shotstopper to the Emirates.

