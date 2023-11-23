Arsenal set to trigger buy option for 28-year-old star on loan at the club in 2024 - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly decided to trigger the buy option to secure David Raya's signature on a permanent basis. The Gunners signed the Spanish goalkeeper on loan from Brentford in the summer.

Arsenal paid an initial fee of £3 million with an option to make the move permanent for £27 million. Now, as per Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta's side are prepared to exercise the option already. Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Understand Arsenal have decided to seal David Raya deal in 2024 — it’s all guaranteed as buy option clause will be triggered for £27m. Raya already signed potential long-term contract as #AFC player for June 2024 — all done. Bentford accepted this structure due to FFP."

Raya seems to have established himself as the Gunners' number-one choice between the sticks over Aaron Ramsdale. Arteta has kept his faith in the Spaniard on 12 occasions across competitions so far.

Raya's emergence has seen Ramsdale being relegated to a cup goalkeeper, which has resulted in the Englishman "losing his smile," according to his father. Ramsdale will be hoping to regain his place in the Arsenal starting XI, which would also boost his chances of making the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

Raya has conceded only nine goals in 12 games so far and has kept six clean sheets in the process. The 28-year-old has not only impressed with his shot-stopping but also his ability with his feet.

Darren Bent claims Arsenal player is 'head and shoulders above' other players in his position for England

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is way ahead of his teammates in his position in the England side. The former West Ham United skipper has been a key player for the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate.

Bent claimed that Rice deserves to be one of the first names on the teamsheet. Bent told TalkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“That’s an obvious one isn’t it? I get that because when it comes to holding midfielders in this country he’s head and shoulders above everybody.

"If he got injured Declan Rice, and that’s one thing about him, he’s durable, but what would you do? Kalvin Phillips and Henderson? It’s a difficult one.”

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United in the summer for £105 million and has done justice to the massive fee so far. He has been ever-present in Mikel Arteta's starting XI and has scored twice and provided two assists in 18 games.