Arsenal slap €50 million price-tag on 24-year-old star amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part ways with striker Eddie Nketiah in the summer amidst interest from some Premier League clubs.

Nketiah joined the Gunners' youth setup from Chelsea in 2015. After graduating through the club's academy, he has made 163 appearances, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists, most of them as a substitute. The Englishman has often been a second fiddle at the Emirates and could now leave in the summer.

As per Fichajes.net, Arsenal don't see Nketiah as a big part of their future plans and are willing to sell him. They have set a €50 million price tag on the striker, whose contract expires in 2027. Some Premier League clubs are interested in signing him, with Crystal Palace also having registered their interest last summer.

The Gunners currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as strikers but have been touted to sign a proper No. 9 in the summer. The duo have scored just 14 goals between them across competitions this season.

Nketiah, 24, has scored six goals and provided five assists in 32 games across competitions this season, having started just 13 of them.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka's substitution after Sheffield win

The Gunners hammered Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Monday, March 4. It was Arsenal's seventh consecutive win in the league and they have won the seven games with an aggregate scoreline of 31-3.

Bukayo Saka started the game for the north London side and affected a Jayden Bogle own goal in the 13th minute to make it 2-0 for his side. He was, however, subbed off at halftime for Fabio Vieira. After the game, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the substitution and he answered (via Arsenal.com):

"He was feeling a bit sick and as well we have Fabio who we have to give minutes. It was great opportunity [for us] and then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli as well, he had a slight cut on his foot and we have to wait and see how he is."

Saka has been a vital player for the Gunners once again this season, contributing 16 goals and 15 assists in 35 games across competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, sit third in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind Manchester City. They will next host Brentford on Saturday, March 9.