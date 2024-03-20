Arsenal star Ben White rejected England call up due to comment made by assistant coach Steve Holland at Qatar World Cup- Reports

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal star Ben White continues to be absent from the England squad due to a comment made by assistant manager Steve Holland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

White, who was a part of the Three Lions team in Qatar, left the camp on November 30, after the final group game against Wales. The FA made an announcement at that time, urging fans and the media to respect White's privacy.

According to The Telegraph, the situation stemmed from a comment made by Holland. He asked Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker the reason behind his club side's performance last season. White, when asked the same question, reportedly said he didn't know the answer.

Holland reportedly said that White was not interested in football, which didn't go well with the footballer because it was said in front of the whole squad. While there wasn't any report of a public or private row with Holland, Ben White decided to leave the national team's camp.

He has since made himself unavailable for selection for the national team. Gareth Southgate, though, has dismissed claims of a reported rift between the player and Holland. He told the media (via The Telegraph):

"Also, I should mention that there's never been any issue with Holland and White, because that has sort of been mentioned in articles and I don't like that."

The FA have declined to make any comments on the matter. White, meanwhile, has made 39 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring twice and providing four assists. He has so far represented England's senior team four times.

Arsenal star Ben White has accepted that he doesn't think about football in spare time

Arsenal star Ben White has previously revealed that he likes to be a normal person in his spare time, rather than obsessing about the meticulous details of football.

White, though, confirmed that when he is playing or training, he is intense always. Speaking to the media about the same, White told the media (via The Telegraph):

"I know people say I don't like football. I go home and football is not on my mind. I can just be a normal person, relax, but when I am in there, it's intense."

Ben White is only 26 and is a crucial player for Arsenal. Thus, a return to England's national team in the future isn't completely off the cards.