Arsenal star close to signing new contract after push from Mikel Arteta: Reports

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly is reportedly close to penning a new contract after relishing a brilliant breakout campaign in the ongoing season.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, has grown by leaps and bounds since making his senior debut for his club in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester City past September. He has featured in 17 overall matches for the north London outfit, operating mainly as a left-back and also as a defensive midfielder.

Now, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Lewis-Skelly is set to be rewarded for his displays with a new long-term contract at Emirates Stadium. His new deal is likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Lewis-Skelly is said to have impressed England manager Thomas Tuchel owing to his recent performances. He is in line for his first senior call-up, as per the aforementioned reliable journalist.

Arsenal legend opines on red card incident

Earlier this Saturday (January 25), Myles Lewis-Skelly was controversially sent off in Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 18-year-old star was shown a straight red card in the 43rd minute for fouling Wolves full-back Matt Doherty inside his own half.

Incensed, Arsenal legend Ian Wright said on Instagram (h/t Metro):

"It's a joke. Anyone who has ever played the game, and I'm not even talking Premier League, 5-a-side, Sunday League, they know it's never a red. Yellow card and nobody says a word. Time and time again this level of refereeing the decisions in the Premier League, the inconsistency, the excuses, the apologies. All of them are the centre of attention for me."

Sharing more thoughts on the incident, the 61-year-old continued:

"We can't criticise too hard because otherwise where are the referees going to come from. Where are we going to get them? But I'm sorry. This is the highest level of football and we do not have the highest level of referees. When will the Premier League bring the best referees into the so called best league in the world. At the moment with this level of refereeing we’re nowhere near it."

After Lewis-Skelly's sending off, Wolves also went down to 10 men after Joao Gomes received a second yellow card. Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori scored the winner in the 74th minute of the league clash.

Arsenal are second in the 2024-25 Premier League table with 47 points from 23 matches, six points behind leaders Liverpool. They will next face Girona in the UEFA Champions League on January 29.

