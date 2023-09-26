Arsenal star emerges as great objective for Real Madrid, La Liga giants willing to pay £61 million – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly aiming to splash around £61 million to sign Arsenal star William Saliba to bolster their defense in the near future.

Los Blancos are currently in the midst of a defensive crisis after losing Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal to a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury and muscle issue respectively. They have Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Nacho Fernandez right now as central options, with the Spaniard starting mostly at right-back this season.

Now, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, Real Madrid have identified Saliba as a top defensive target. They have been impressed with the Frenchman's recent rise to stature over the last season at the Emirates.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, as a result, are prepared to table a bid of close to £61 million to secure the 22-year-old's services next year. They are thought to view the Saint-Etienne youth product as a starting option.

However, Arsenal are expected to be tough to negotiate with as they deem Saliba as a core part of their current squad. They also handed the defender an improved contract, set to expire in 2027, earlier this July.

Saliba, who joined Mikel Arteta's outfit from Saint-Etienne for around £27 million in 2019, helped his club achieve a Premier League runners-up finish last season. He has made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far, scoring thrice along the way.

Ex-Real Madrid and current Arsenal star lauded for continual development at Emirates Stadium

Speaking to Football Focus, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock claimed that Martin Odegaard has relished a fine rise to become an indispensable member at Arsenal. He elaborated:

"What we normally associate Odegaard is with the assists, but the goals are racking up now. I think it has been a fascinating career, when you think about him as a youngster and he was touted about to Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea."

Claiming that Odegaard is a prime creative force, Warnock concluded:

"It has taken him a while to find the right home and the right manager. But he looks at home and he looks such a good player. Every time Arsenal play well, he is at the forefront. He instigates everything, makes sure the team is ticking well. He is a brilliant player."

Odegaard, who initially arrived on a short-term loan deal in January 2021, secured a £30 million permanent move from Real Madrid ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has contributed 27 goals and 15 assists in 113 matches across all competitions for the Gunners so far.

A left-footed advanced playmaker, the Norwegian rose through the youth ranks of Stromsgodset before joining Real Madrid for around £2.5 million in 2015. He made 11 senior appearances for the La Liga giants.