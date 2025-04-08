Arsenal star expected to start against Real Madrid wants Barcelona transfer this summer: Reports

Thomas Partey has expressed a desire to move to Barcelona this summer, with the Spanish side monitoring the Ghanaian's situation at Arsenal closely. The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season, but there are no talks currently underway on extending his stay at the Emirates. It now seems like a parting of the ways is looking more likely.

Ad

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), Partey would like a move to Barca, as the Catalan giants are his preferred destination. He is also being viewed by them as a potential free-agent opportunity. This is no surprise, especially given their well-known financial constraints at the moment.

His availability is known to the Catalans and they value his experience in Spain, especially from his time at Atletico Madrid. The midfielder is likely to start when Arsenal host Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium today (April 8). The timing couldn’t be better for one of the players looking to catch the eye of potential suitors.

Ad

Trending

Partey has played both centrally and at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, and this tactical versatility could impress Barcelona. But while Barca may be interested, their midfield is already full. Frenkie de Jong is still pivotal, while youngsters such as Marc Casado and Marc Bernal are breaking through.

The Arsenal midfielder is by no means an aging superstar at 31, and with his contract expiring, is a low-cost option for a side looking to add without splurging. However, unless Barcelona were to sell one of their existing midfielders, they may not approach a move for Partey.

Ad

Bilbao winger edges closer to Barcelona after Arsenal talks stall over salary demands

Arsenal’s pursuit of Athletic Bilbao right-sided winger Nico Williams is seemingly cooling, with the player’s wage demands being the main sticking point. Williams, who was believed to be an identified target of the Gunners this summer, allegedly asked to be the club’s best-paid player.

Ad

However, this is a demand that has created a problem at the Emirates. According to journalist Christian Falk (via Football365), the request has resulted in the Gunners pausing their pursuit. They are concerned that chasing Williams would upset their planned wage bill.

Still earning just under £200,000 per week at Bilbao, Williams is pushing for a deal that would see him earn as high as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. New sporting director Andrea Berta had already reached out to the player’s camp, while Mikel Arteta was interested in adding the Spanish international to his frontline. But now, Arsenal are reconsidering the move.

Instead, Barcelona have emerged as serious candidates to sign the winger. The Catalan club are closing in, even if it cannot match the wages on offer in the Premier League, because of its continuing financial constraints. Williams would reportedly be willing to take a pay cut to join a team that features his closest friends and Spain teammates in Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, and Pedri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More