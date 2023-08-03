Arsenal star faces uncertain future after latest injury to Gabriel Jesus - Reports

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun's future is reportedly unclear following Gabriel Jesus' injury.

According to The Mirror, Balogun has asked the Gunners to reduce his asking price as he seeks a departure. However, his plans to exit may have been cast into doubt after Jesus suffered a knee injury.

Jesus is expected to be out for weeks and his absence comes as a difficult time for both the club and Balogun. The Premier League season starts next weekend and the Brazilian has already been ruled out of their opener with Nottingham Forest (August 12).

Balogun, 22, impressed while out on loan at Stade Reims last season. He bagged 22 goals in 39 games across competitions and was one of Ligue 1's best forwards.

However, Mikel Arteta is still resisting giving Balogun a starting berth in his team. Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard are still ahead of him in the pecking order.

Arsenal were open to selling the USA international this summer but slapped a hefty £45 million price tag on him. This was a sum that saw Serie A giants Inter Milan step away from pursuing the young forward.

Balogun has since asked the Gunners to drop their valuation by £10 million. Other Premier League clubs are reportedly studying his situation but none are yet to make a concrete move.

Darren Bent gives interesting idea regarding Arsenal signing Romelu Lukaku to deal with Jesus' absence

Bent would take Lukaku at the Emirates.

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent reckons Arsenal should have joined the race for Chelsea's wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku. He alluded to Jesus' injury that is set to see him sidelined for weeks.

Lukaku looks increasingly likely to be joining Juventus. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that he has agreed on a three-year deal with the option of a further year with the Old Lady.

However, Bent suggests that the Gunners should have thrown their hat in the race. He said on the UK radio station:

"If it was an option, I would’ve taken Lukaku. I know a lot of Arsenal fans are probably thinking, ‘absolutely not!’, but I think I would."

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker continued by explaining the profile of striker his beloved Gunners would be signing:

“He’s got pedigree in the Premier League, he’s a big, physical presence, he’s a battering ram. A little bit like when Olivier Giroud was at Arsenal, you can play off him."

Lukaku is a proven goalscorer having bagged 121 goals in 278 league games for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Everton. However, he is dropping from club to club in unceremonious circumstances with each passing season.