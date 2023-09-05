Arsenal star under 'increased pressure' to retain starting XI spot, summer signing could replace him - Report

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale may be looking over his shoulder as Mikel Arteta is reportedly contemplating handing David Raya an opportunity.

According to The Daily Mail, Ramsdale's spot as first-choice shot-stopper in Arteta's side is under 'increased pressure' from Raya. The Gunners boss is seriously considering giving the Spaniard a run in the first-team.

Ramsdale has been a mainstay in Arsenal's starting lineup since joining the club from Sheffield United for £30 million in 2021. He has made 83 appearances across competitions, keeping 30 clean sheets, and particularly impressed last season. He was named PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

However, Raya is said to have caught the eye in training and there is a feeling that Arteta may soon give the Spanish shot-stopper a chance. His ability to play out from the back is enticing and it comes following a superb season of his own with parent club Brentford.

The 27-year-old made 39 appearances across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets. He joined Arsenal on a season-long loan earlier this summer with the option to buy for £27 million.

Raya is yet to appear for the Gunners but may do so when his side coincidentally face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on September 27. However, the north Londoners will need to be given by the Bees in order to field the Spanish shot-stopper.

David Seaman reckons David Raya's arrival at Arsenal will help Aaron Ramsdale improve

Seaman reckons Raya's signing will help Ramsdale improve.

Many are debating whether Arteta signed Raya as a backup to Ramsdale or to potentially replace the England international. The Spaniard was touted for a departure from Brentford with many considering him to be viewed as a first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Arsenal legend David Seaman has opined that Raya will help motivate Ramsdale. He alluded to a situation he found himself in when the Gunners signed Richard Wright in 2001, telling talkSPORT:

“The only way I can compare this is when Arsenal signed Richard Wright when I was number one. They paid a lot of money for him – I say a lot of money, it was £6million which doesn’t sound like much these days!"

Seaman compared that situation to the one Ramsdale finds himself in presently at Arsenal. He claims that Wright's capture helped him become a better goalkeeper:

“But honestly, it made me a better goalkeeper and I’m sure that’s what will happen with Aaron. I’m in no doubt that Aaron will take this competition on and like I say, he’ll show what he can do and it will definitely make him a better goalkeeper.”

Ramsdale has been lauded during his time at the Emirates for his consistent performances and his passionate character. He was one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheet last season but mistakes crept in during the latter stages of the campaign. He made a glaring error in a 3-3 draw with Southampton which did play its part in the north Londoners crumbling in the title race.