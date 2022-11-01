Arsenal star keen on signing new contract at the club - Reports

Reiss Nelson is reportedly desperate to convince Arsenal to offer him an extension when his current contract at the club expires.

The winger's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, having been at the north London club since 2017 as a youth team player.

According to The Athletic, Nelson has internally expressed his desire to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old made his first Premier League appearance of the season during their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out as he replaced the injured Bukayo Saka.

Nelson would go on to score twice and provide an assist and after the game, he stated:

“I’ve never doubted myself at this football club. Arsenal is a team that I’ve been at since I was eight years old and I have a very, very strong bond and love for the club.

“Of course, there have been times where I’ve been a bit down when I haven’t played or been on the bench, but my plan has never been for me to leave the club or say that I have no future here and I will do everything possible to get there."

He added:

“I only have some months left on my contract. Getting a new deal would be amazing and I would love to commit to the club. Any opportunity I get I’m going to try and take and just do my very best and just keep helping the team really.”

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson claims he has matured as a player

The former England U21 star has failed to nail down a regular starting spot for Arsenal, as he has been forced to go out on loan to Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

But he feels those spells away have helped his game, as he stated:

“I feel like I’ve matured and learned. I think it’s helped my game quite a lot playing in big games against big teams like Roma in the final of the Conference League and especially going to teams like Ajax with atmospheres I haven’t really experienced, which only helped me.

“So yeah, I’m grateful for Feyenoord for giving me the opportunity to play and it’s just made me much more hungry to go back to Arsenal and play much more now."

He added:

“I’m 22 now, turning 23 soon, and it’s just about getting the rhythm of playing much more games now and trying to progress into starting week-in, week-out and just to reach a new level.

“I feel like I’m at a level now where I’m still not at the rhythm that I would like to be and I just want to get to a rhythm where I’m playing regularly.”

Arsenal are currently atop the table in the Premier League, with 31 points in 12 matches.

