Arsenal star leaves club after deciding to terminate contract: Reports

Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu has decided to leave Arsenal after both parties agreed to a mutual contract termination, as per reports. The 26-year-old has endured an injury-hit spell in England and is in recovery, having undergone knee surgery in February.

A report from BBC Sport has revealed that Tomiyasu has agreed with the club to terminate his contract a year early due to his injury problems. He will receive a settlement from the club, as his contract was due to run until next summer, with an option for an extension by another 12 months.

Takehiro Tomiyasu played just six minutes of first-team football for Arsenal in the 2024-25 season as injuries kept him sidelined. The former Bologna man injured his knee and underwent surgery in 2023, which kept him out of action for the start of last season, as well.

The versatile defender, who played at right-back, left-back, and centre-back during his time with the Gunners, managed just 79 appearances for the club since joining in 2021. He is expected to remain sidelined until the new year, leading the Gunners to hold talks with him over his future.

Arsenal have begun to make moves towards signing defensive reinforcement this summer, seeing as Kieran Tierney has also left the club for Celtic. They have been strongly linked with Spain U-21 international Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

Arsenal closing in on deal for Valencia star Mosquera: Reports

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera to strengthen their backline, as per reports. The Gunners are prioritising adding at least one name to their backline this summer, and Mosquera is currently their preferred option.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal remain in negotiations with Valencia for the 21-year-old centre-back, who was part of the Spain U-21 squad at the Euros this summer. They had a previous offer of €14 milion rejected by Los Che, who want a bigger fee to part ways with their prized asset.

Valencia have offered Mosquera, whose contract with the club will expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, a new deal which he has rejected. The youngster is keen to join the Gunners this summer, having been sold on the project under Mikel Arteta.

A right-footer, Mosquera is prepared to join the side as cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. He played 90 minutes in 37 of 38 league games for Valencia in the 2024-25 season, a testament to his quality and importance.

