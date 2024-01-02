Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Emirates after seven years at the club. The midfielder has generated interest from Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Besiktas.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Elneny is not in Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal and will be allowed to leave in the ongoing winter transfer window. The 31-year-old has played just one minute in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder has just six months left on his current contract with the Gunners and can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs. However, a permanent sale in the ongoing transfer window could help the Gunners generate some funds to sign a replacement.

Besiktas and Trabzonspor are reportedly willing to make an offer for the Egyptian midfielder and get him back to playing regular football. Elneny previously joined Besiktas on loan for the 2019-20 season. He made 36 appearances for the club, registering one goal and four assists.

Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal years after his former coach's advice

Hamdy Nouh, who coached Mohamed Elneny at El Mokawloon, urged to the Egyptian to leave Arsenal in 2018. He believed that the midfielder was not appreciated enough by the Gunners and needed to join a side that would allow him to play every week.

Speaking to GOAL, Nouh had said:

"He needs to leave Arsenal in the next transfer market, at least on loan to play more and regain his confidence. He is committed to the coach’s instructions on and off the pitch, which always helps him to be present mainly with most of the teams he has played for."

"He is one of the best players I have trained, he has a constant desire to learn and develop. He has been influenced lately by the change in coach and his new style, but I am confident that he will return better than before, because of his great potential and the competitive spirit that will help him get back in."

Mohamed Elneny has played 159 matches for the Gunners since joining them in 2016. He has scored six times and assisted 10 goals during his stay at the Emirates.