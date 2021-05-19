Arsenal star linked with a move to MLS with Inter Miami CF keen - Reports

Arsenal attacker Willian wants to leave the Emirates and join Inter Miami CF to team up with David Beckham and Phil Neville.

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville is also keen on having Willian at the club, as per The Sun. But in order to afford the Brazilian, they will first have to offload Rodolfo Pizarro, who is reportedly one of the highest earners at the club.

Pizarro’s displays haven’t impressed Neville, but offloading him might prove to be difficult owing to his high wages.

Willian currently earns a massive £220k-a-week at Arsenal, and will be one of the highest earners in the MLS should he move there any time soon.

Willian 'eyes David Beckham link-up' with Inter Miami transfer to end Arsenal nightmare https://t.co/ZfSlV0ZHUJ pic.twitter.com/XefIvwL5zb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 18, 2021

The Brazilian’s form at Arsenal took a nose dive in the early stages of the season after a bright start, and he is no longer a preferred option for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s need to offload Willian

The Gunners could very likely be without European football next season, so signing the top players might prove to be difficult. The Gunners are in a tough situation as they will first need to offload some of their underperforming stars to make way for new signings.

Willian is one of several players who have flattered to deceive this season, and is one of the highest earners at the club.

The Brazilian isn’t getting any younger either, and it’s clear now that offering him a contract until 2023 was a big mistake.

Willian has managed to score just once for the Gunners this season, a goal that came against West Brom around ten days ago.

After David Luiz, also Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



There’s interest from European clubs and from MLS - Inter Miami wanted him last summer. Arsenal are waiting for official bids. 🇧🇷 #Willian #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

His largely subpar spell at the Emirates hasn’t gone down too well with the Arsenal fans either, as they seem to have lost patience with his lethargic and inconsistent displays on the pitch.

Despite signing just a year ago, Willian could be part of a summer exodus at Arsenal in the coming months as the Gunners look to rebuild after a disappointing campaign.

The Gunners are set for their worst ever season in quite a while, but the owners are expected to persist with Mikel Arteta and give him another year to stamp his authority on the squad.