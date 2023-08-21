Arsenal star makes big decision on future amid genuine interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is reportedly not interested in leaving his current club despite interest from Real Madrid.

According to the Mail (h/t the Express), the interest from Los Blancos in Gabriel is genuine. They are on the lookout for a new centre-back after potentially losing Eder Militao for the season with an ACL injury.

The Gunners have lost Jurrien Timber to a knee injury of his own. The Dutchman, signed from Ajax for €45 million (with add-ons) this summer, started at left-back in Arsenal's opening-day 2-1 league win against Nottingham Forest.

William Saliba and Ben White started in central defense while Thomas Partey played as an inverted right-back, leaving Gabriel on the bench. He was used as a second-half substitute against the Tricky Trees but Timber's injury could see him return to the line-up against Crystal Palace later today (21 August).

Real Madrid currently have Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez as their first-team options in central defense. There have also been murmurs of 20-year-old academy defender Marvel being bumped up to the senior squad in Militao's absence.

But it seems Gabriel won't be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 25-year-old Brazil international, who started all 38 league games last season, still has four years left on his contract at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta refuses to say Arsenal have completed summer transfer business

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal could still see new signings and departures before the end of the summer transfer window.

So far, the Gunners have spent €231.6 million in combined transfer fees to sign Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. They have also paid €3.34 million in loan fees to onboard David Raya for the 2023-24 season.

Before the game against Crystal Palace, Arteta was asked if Arsenal could sign new players before the September 1 deadline. He replied, via the club's official website:

"It’s never my own decision. It’s a decision we make as a club with a lot of people involved. There are a lot of elements to that, but my focus is on just getting the best out of the squad that we have right now. We are in the middle of the competition, we are open in the transfer market both ways, because we still have things to do, both ways maybe. But that’s my aim."

In the outgoing department, Arsenal have permanently sold Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty and Pablo Mari for a combined €33.85 million. It remains to be seen if TImber's injury nudges the Gunners into the transfer market for a new signing.

They have Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko to play in the left-back position.