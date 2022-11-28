Arsenal star misses training ahead of England's FIFA World Cup clash with Wales - Reports

Arsenal defender Ben White has been forced to miss England's training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup match against Wales due to illness, according to journalist Henry Winter.

England currently sit atop Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with four points from two matches. They beat Iran 6-2 in their opener and then played out a 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday (November 25).

The Three Lions have now turned their attention towards their final group-stage match against Wales on Tuesday (November 29). Avoiding defeat against their neighbors would see them book their place in the Round of 16, while a win would see them likely go through as group winners.

However, Gareth Southgate has a fitness concern in his squad ahead of the match on Tuesday. Arsenal defender White could not take part in the team's training session today (November 28) due to illness, according to the aforementioned source.

White, though, did not feature in England's first two games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Southgate would thus not be too worried about his availability against Wales on Tuesday.

The Arsenal man was the only player to miss the Three Lions' training session today. All the other 25 players were present as Southgate prepared his team for their final group match against Wales.

White's Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka is likely to keep his place in England's starting line-up on Tuesday. The winger grabbed a brace against Iran and also played 78 minutes against the United States.

White was in fine form for Arsenal ahead of the FIFA World Cup

White has yet to feature for Southgate's England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar so far. However, he was in fine form for Arsenal in the months leading up to the tournament.

The defender has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this term, helping them keep 11 clean sheets. Despite primarily being a centre-back, he has operated mostly as a right-back for them this season.

White has undoubtedly been pivotal to their Premier League title push this campaign. Mikel Arteta and Co. currently sit atop the table with 37 points from 13 matches so far.

The Gunners' performances this season saw three players from their team get called up to England's squad for the FIFA World Cup. Apart from White and Saka, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also in Qatar with the Three Lions.

