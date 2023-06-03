Arsenal star ready to cut ties with Gunners and leave the club this summer - Reports

Arsenal prodigy Folarin Balogun is reportedly ready to leave the club. Sky Sports (via Tribal Football) has reported that the youngster, after an impressive loan stint with Reims in France, is now subject to interest from several clubs. It has helped him ready his mind to leave Arsenal this summer.

Sky Sports revealed that Balogun and his is poised for pivotal negotiations with Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board to map out his future trajectory. With Balogun not expected to be a starter at the club, he could be set for the exit door in this transfer window.

It's no surprise that Balogun is in demand. His performance on the field has left clubs across Europe interested in securing the service of the young forward. The 21-year-old forward scored a remarkable 20 goals in 33 Ligue 1 starts for the French outfit.

Olympique Marseille, Monaco, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, are all reportedly vying for the signature of this prodigious talent.

Arsenal have placed Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey in their sights - Reports

The Gunners have been reportedly hot on the heels of French defender Sacha Boey for some time.

Turkiye Gazetesi (via TBR Football) have revealed that the Gunners have officially thrown their hat in the ring with a bid for the Galatasaray full-back. The report suggests that the London side is ready to pull out all the stops to secure the player's services.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a remarkable season in the Balkan region this season, racking up 30 appearances in the Turkish league with a goal and four assists. Notably, three of his direct goal contributions have come in his last five games.

In terms of numbers, it's been disclosed that the Gunners' proposal is dancing around the €20 million mark. Even if this opening bids falls short of Galatasaray's valuation, the Turkish club appear to be open to further talks.

