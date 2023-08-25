Arsenal star rejected the chance to join Real Madrid despite offer from the Los Blancos - Reports

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes reportedly turned down a chance to join Real Madrid earlier this summer, according to Daily Mail via [El Nacional].

The 25-year-old Brazilian defender was reportedly earmarked as a transfer option to strengthen Los Blancos' backline, following the injury suffered to Éder Militão.

Militao, 25, picked up an ACL injury earlier this month and is expected to be ruled out for the entirety of the 2023-24 football campaign, after undergoing surgery.

His long-term injury, thus, means Carlo Ancelotti will be left with only three recognized centre-backs for the 2023-24 season. As such, Real Madrid were determined to bring in a replacement for the injured defender.

Los Blancos identified Arsenal defender Magalhaes as their preferred option, with club president, Florentino Perez, even offering a bid for the player.

However, reports according to El Nacional revealed that the Brazilian international turned down the opportunity of moving to Santiago Bernabeu. His preference is believed to remain with Arsenal and help them in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, it looks as though Real Madrid wouldn't be pushing further in their attempt to bring in another center-back before the end of the summer transfer window.

Head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, said Los Blancos won't sign any other player before the window shuts, stating that their transfer activities this summer is 100% done as per ESPN.

Real Madrid manager addresses Luka Modric's game time issue

Los Blancos manager Ancelotti has spoken about the chances of veteran midfielder Luka Modric featuring for Madrid this season.

The Croatian midfielder has had limited minutes so far this season, playing just 28 minutes of football action in his side's first two La Liga games.

Modric, widely regarded as one of the club's all-time greatest midfielders, will likely have to adapt to a now-unfamiliar situation at with Los Blancos. He has currently fallen down the pecking order in midfield so far this season.

Meanwhile, head coach of the side, Ancelloti, revealed that Modric will play his part for the team this season, despite not being happy at the moment due to lack of game time. In his words, via [ESPN],

"I think Luka has already chosen what wants to do for the next year," Ancelotti said.

"It's true that it's an unusual situation for him. He isn't playing as he's used to in this moment of the season, because there's just one game a week.

"He isn't happy obviously but he's fine, he has no problems, and he'll contribute."