Arsenal star rejected Real Madrid move this summer due to fears over lack of game time - Reports

Gabriel Jesus rejected a move to Real Madrid before signing for Arsenal earlier this summer, according to El Nacional. The Brazilian forward signed for the Gunners for a fee of around £45 million.

Jesus was a bit-part player at Manchester City and wasn't considered the first-choice striker by manager Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian always found himself behind the likes of Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne in the pecking order at the Etihad.

Jesus was reportedly offered to Real Madrid this summer, with manager Carlo Ancelotti keen on signing him. According to the aforementioned source, however, Jesus decided against moving to the Santiago Bernabeu due to the exact problem he faced at Manchester City.

The Bazilian would not have been the first-choice forward at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have a superstar forward in the form of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman scored 44 goals last season as Los Blancos secured a league and Champions League double. He is also currently the favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

It would have been close to impossible for Gabriel Jesus to dislodge an in-form Karim Benzema from the starting XI. The Brazilian international would also have been forced to play on the flanks if Carlo Ancelotti had tried to accommodate both Benzema and Jesus in the starting XI.

Real Madrid, however, will need a new forward in the near future. Carlo Ancelotti does not have a backup option for Benzema if the Frenchman suffers an injury this season. Luka Jovic has already been loaned out to Serie A side Fiorentina. Mariano Diaz, on the other hand, is not deemed good enough by the club.

Gabriel Jesus made the right call by signing for Arsenal instead of Real Madrid

Jesus has made the right decision by signing for Arsenal instead of Real Madrid this summer. The former Manchester City forward has been made the club's main striker by manager Mikel Arteta, a move which is paying dividends.

The Brazilian has made a great start to his stint in north London. Jesus has already scored two goals and provided three assists from their opening three league fixtures. He already looks like he could be the signing of the season in the Premier League this early in the season.

Arsenal currently find themselves at the top of the Premier League charts. The Gunners will next face Fulham at home on August 27.

