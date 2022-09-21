Arsenal star rejects Real Madrid move after receiving advice from Gunners teammate: Reports

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard advised teammate William Saliba to reject a move to Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

El Nacional claim that Los Blancos were keen on signing Saliba in the summer. However, they could not convince the Frenchman to consider a move to Spain, as Odegaard advised him against it.

As per the report, the Norwegian believed the move would have destroyed the career of the young Frenchman. He wants the Arsenal teammate to take his time and play regularly for the Gunners before taking the huge leap.

Saliba has done well for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season since returning from his loan spell at Marseille and has played all Premier League matches. The 21-year-old has also scored twice and assisted once in seven league matches.

Odegaard, meanwhile, himself joined the Gunners from Real Madrid. Los Blancos signed him when he was 16 in 2015 from Stromsgodset.

The Norwegian joined Arsenal on loan in January 2021 and the move was made permanent last summer. Odegaard has played 67 matches so far for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

Mikel Arteta played key role in keeping Willian Saliba at Arsenal

William Saliba has admitted that he spoke to Mikel Arteta before making his decision to stay at Arsenal. The Frenchman wanted assurances over regular game time and has delivered this season.

Arsenal @Arsenal



100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

94% pass accuracy

7 ball recoveries

6 clearances



Debutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight?100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearancesDebutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight? 🏆100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearances🇫🇷 Debutant William Saliba 👏 https://t.co/vT3MeWTPAD

He told Canal Plus:

"We spoke a bit at the beginning of the season. He was happy with what I did whilst on loan. He's a very good coach, who really knows what he's doing. He is clear in everything that he says. He has helped me integrate quickly into this system of play. Every day he gives advice to be better on the pitch. I came back here to impose myself and it's nice to start well, as I have."

Saliba added that he learned from his loan spells away at Nice and Marseille, saying:

"We have had a very good start to the season until the match at Manchester [United]. We [were] first and we want to continue like that. As everyone knows, I didn't play. For me, it was better to go away."

He added:

"I'm a young player and it's always better to play and gain experience, make errors and learn. If you don't play, you can't progress. For me, going away for a year-and-a-half was good. I came back stronger, with new ambitions."

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table with six wins in seven matches. They will next face rival Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on October 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far