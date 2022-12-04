Arsenal star ruled out until March after injury at FIFA World Cup - Reports

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could be out for up to three months after suffering an injury at the FIFA World Cup, according to reports in Brazil [via The Telegraph].

Jesus made his first start for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their final group match against Cameroon on Friday (2 December). However, the Arsenal man was taken off in the 64th minute of the match as Selecao went on to lose 1-0 in what was a dead rubber for them.

It then emerged that the former Manchester City frontman had suffered an injury to his right knee. He has since been ruled out for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition.Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition. 🚨🇧🇷 #Qatar2022Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. https://t.co/TSZxO9X4dY

Jesus' injury has left Arsenal sweating over his availability as they prepare for the return of club football later this month. Worrying reports in Brazil have claimed that he could be sidelined until March.

The north London giants are reportedly in constant touch with the Brazilian medical team. According to the aforementioned source, those close to the club insist it is too early to predict how long Jesus will be out.

Telegraph journalist Sam Dean has stated that things do not look promising for the striker. A lengthy spell out of action for him would be a blow to Arsenal's hopes of maintaining their Premier League title charge.

Sam Dean @SamJDean Arsenal are in contact with the Brazilian medical team on Gabriel Jesus. No confirmation of reports in Brazil that he is out for three months. Arsenal sources saying it's still too early to say... time will tell. Doesn't sound good, though. Arsenal are in contact with the Brazilian medical team on Gabriel Jesus. No confirmation of reports in Brazil that he is out for three months. Arsenal sources saying it's still too early to say... time will tell. Doesn't sound good, though.

Mikel Arteta will reportedly be allowed to spend over £50 million in the January transfer window. However, the Gunners are prioritizing signing a wide attacker and a central midfielder.

The seriousness of Jesus' injury could force the north London giants to change their plans for the winter. The club, though, do not intend to sign a new striker to provide cover for him as things stand.

Jesus was in fine form for Arsenal ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League table with 37 points, having won 12, drawn one, and lost one of their 14 matches so far. They boast a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City, who are placed second in the standings.

Jesus has notably been pivotal to the club's title push so far this season, which is on hold due to the FIFA World Cup. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 14 league matches for Arteta's side.

It now remains to be seen how the Premier League table-toppers will cope without him if he is sidelined for an extended period. Arteta and company, though, will be hopeful that his injury is not as serious as feared.

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes