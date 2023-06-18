Arsenal star ruled out of u-21 Euros after failing late fitness test: Reports

Arsenal star Fabio Vieira has been ruled out of the under-21 Euros after a medical evaluation. The medical team closely examined the Portuguese. While details of his injury have not been revealed, Vieira won't be a part of Portugal's youth team for the upcoming European championships (According to Maisfutbol).

Vieira was a bit part player for Mikel Arteta's team this past season. He made 33 appearances across competitions, scoring twice and assisting six times as the Gunners finished second in the Premier League.

While Vieira's talent is evident, the former FC Porto player has yet to convince everyone about his ability to succeed in the Premier League.

Taking part in the Under-21 Euros would have helped the player get some much-needed experience and playing time. Despite being 23, he is eligible for the tournament as the rules allow players born after 2000 to take part.

Portugal issued a statement about the Arsenal star, which read:

"The captain of the Equipe das Quinas presents a medical condition that, after evaluation and follow-up by the FPF's Health and Performance Unit (USP), it was decided not to make the athlete available for the Under-21 Euro. Since he returned from England, the midfielder has been monitored by USP, having fulfilled the stipulated recovery plan. However, his situation is not evolving as expected for him to participate in the competition."

Diego Moreira has been called up as a replacement for Fabio Vieira in the squad.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun made his USMNT debut

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun recently made his debut for the USMNT. The striker recently switched allegiances and chose to play for the United States instead of England.

Balogun started as the USMNT managed to secure a 3-0 win Christian Pulisic scored a brace and Ricardo Pepi added another. Both teams finished the contest with nine men as two players from each team were sent off.

Balogun dazzled on his loan spell at Stade Reims this past season. He scored 22 times and provided three assists in 39 matches across competitions. The player, though, is not expected to stay at Arsenal. Napoli are reportedly interested in the player as a potential Victor Osimhen replacement.

Poll : 0 votes