Arsenal star's camp confident of him being named in national team squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup despite latest snub: Reports

Arsenal ace Gabriel Jesus’s camp is confident that he’ll be included in Brazil’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad despite not being selected in this international break, The Sun has claimed.

Despite being in great form, Jesus was shockingly left off Brazil boss Tite’s squad for the friendly clashes against Ghana and Tunisia. Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison was picked in his place.

With Richarlison taking Jesus’ slot in the final Brazil squad before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it could be interpreted as an ominous sign for the Arsenal centre-forward. However, according to the aforementioned source, Jesus’ agents are not worried.

The player’s agents reportedly believe that Tite only wanted to look at alternatives ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They feel that Jesus is already a trusted name in the manager's books, having made his debut under him in 2016 and going on to score 19 goals in 56 games since. They are confident that Tite will include the Arsenal striker in the main squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jesus has been in blistering form for the Gunners in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals and claiming three assists in seven games thus far. Richarlison, on the other hand, has scored twice and provided two assists in eight games across competitions for Spurs.

Richarlison’s excellent displays for Brazil could make life complicated for Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus

Richarlison’s inclusion ahead of Gabriel Jesus turned plenty of heads, courtesy of the form the former Manchester City star had been in. In the international friendlies, Richarlison showed why Tite was right to give him a shot, producing two stunning displays against Ghana and Tunisia respectively.

Against Ghana (September 23), Richarlison scored a stunning brace, scoring the goals in a blistering 11-minute spell in the first half. His double strike propelled the Selecao to a comfortable 3-0 win over Ghana. On Tuesday night (September 27), Richarlison deservedly got the nod to start against Tunisia. He once again stepped up to the plate, scoring a goal and providing an assist in an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Considering the way Richarlison performed in the last two matches before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jesus will be wise to not take his spot in the squad for granted. The Arsenal man must make sure he continues producing the goods for Mikel Arteta’s men in the weeks leading up to the World Cup.

