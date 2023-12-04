Arsenal star set to leave club this summer, player likely to move to the Serie A next season - Reports

Arsenal star Jorginho is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of the season, with a return to Serie A on the cards.

According to Football Insider, both parties are open to parting ways this summer and it is believed Jorginho will have plenty of suitors. He is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and is likely to leave as a free agent next year.

As per Calciomercato.com, Juventus are interested in signing the 31-year-old defensive midfielder. He signed for Arsenal from Chelsea in January this year for a fee of £12 million.

However, the Italy international hasn't been used regularly by Mikel Arteta, with 14 of his 33 appearances for the club coming from the bench. His playing time has only decreased after Declan Rice arrived from West Ham United.

Jorginho has started just four times in the Premier League this season and has been used as a last-minute substitute in their last two league games. A move to Juventus, or any other Italian club that may want his services, would see him return to Serie A after six years.

Jorginho came through the ranks to become a first-team player for Hellas Verona before joining Napoli in the winter of 2018. He spent four and a half years in Naples, making 160 appearances for them and winning two domestic titles.

Jorginho has been capped 50 times by Italy's senior national team and played in both of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers last month.

Arsenal still top of the Premier League table after gameweek 14

Arsenal knew they were going to be top of the tree at the end of the gameweek after they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday (3 December).

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard gave the hosts a 2-0 lead within the first 13 minutes but Matheus Cunha's goal four minutes from time complicated matters for the Gunners. They saw out the final few minutes to tighten their grip on first place, with 33 points from 14 matches.

Manchester City, who were in second coming into the weekend, were held to a 3-3 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad. The Cityzens now trail second-placed Liverpool by a point, with the Reds securing all three points in a dramatic 4-3 win against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal have a two-point lead at the top of the table and will be hoping to extend it by the end of the week. Their next task is an away league game against Luton Town on Tuesday (5 December).