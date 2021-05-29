Arsenal youngster  set to permanently join Ligue 1 side this summer - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille on a permanent deal this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato (via Caught Offside).

Marseille want to sign Matteo Guendouzi as soon as the transfer window opens next month, with the Ligue 1 side reportedly extremely close to agreeing to a deal with the player's representatives.

The deal between Marseille and Arsenal is reportedly going to be a straight transfer, without the Gunners including any buy-back clauses in the contract.

The Frenchman was sent on loan to German side Hertha Berlin following a fallout with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta towards the end of last season. Matteo Guendouzi has played 24 times for Hertha BSC, scoring 2 goals in the process.

The 22-year-old is set to return to Arsenal ahead of next season, however, Mikel Arteta is not interested in giving Guendouzi a second chance at Arsenal.

Arsenal are working to sell players in the next days. OM are in advanced talks to sign Mattéo Guendouzi who’s coming back from Hertha Berlin loan spell. AS Roma are pushing to complete Granit Xhaka deal soon. Arsenal are open to sell Lucas Torreira too. 🔴 #AFC #OM @santi_j_fm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021

Arsenal looking to offload deadwood this summer before investing in new players

Matteo Guendouzi is not the only player Arsenal are willing to let go of this summer. Midfielders Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are also said to be close to being sold in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal are keen on generating funds to revamp their squad ahead of next season. The Gunners look set to spend big on Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. The Norwegian will reportedly cost Arsenal around £35 million.

Apart from Berge, Arsenal have also been linked with Turkish winger Cengiz Under, who spent last season out on loan at Leicester City.

Guendouzi's Arsenal career is coming to an end. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are also in dire need of a central midfielder. The likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny don't seem to have a future at the Emirates. Arteta is still ready to let Matteo Guendouzi leave, which indicates the Spaniard doesn't trust the youngster.

Matteo Guendouzi was a regular starter at Arsenal under Unai Emery and was one of the few bright spots during the Spaniard's final few months at the club. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will regret selling an upcoming talent to Marseille.

Matteo Guendouzi is expected to leave Arsenal [Football London] pic.twitter.com/zAWMqoTxSa — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 28, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.