Arsenal star set to sign new deal until 2027: Reports 

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly set to commit his future to his club and sign a contract extension until 2027.

21-year-old Martinelli has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Gunners in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Maintaining his form from the second half of last season, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 14 Premier League matches so far.

A technical dribbler with pace and directness, Martinelli has been key to Arsenal's stellar start this season. Operating on the left flank alongside Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, he has helped his team establish a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

According to SPORT, Martinelli has faith in Mikel Arteta's project at Arsenal and is keen to sign a new contract until June 2027. Furthermore, Jesus' long-term injury is believed to be a contributing factor in Martinelli's decision to extend his three-and-a-half year stint.

Barcelona have been monitoring Martinelli's progress at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with his current deal set to expire in 2024,. Despite the Catalan giants' cordial relationship with the Brazilian's entourage, a potential permanent transfer is considered off the cards.

Martinelli, who joined the Gunners from Brazilian outfit Ituano for £6.4 million in the summer of 2019, has registered 23 goals and 15 assists in 104 matches across all competitions for the North London outfit.

He is next expected to feature for Arsenal in a Premier League home clash against West Ham United on Monday (December 26).

Mikael Silvestre tips Arsenal star to shine in Gabriel Jesus' absence due to injury

Speaking to Betting Expert, former Arsenal centre-back Mikael Silvestre stated that Eddie Nketiah is more than able to step into Gabriel Jesus' boots during the latter's absence due to a knee injury. He said:

"I don't think it makes any sense to go out and buy a new player. I think they should stick with their current squad and I think that Nketiah has the potential to reach a really high level. He's not completely there yet, but this is his chance to grab the opportunity. He needs to grab this chance and score some goals for his team."

Sharing his thoughts on Nketiah, Silvestre continued:

"Nketiah is a really good finisher and he's more like a fox in the box than Jesus. So, they also have to adapt their way of playing. He [Jesus] is a key player for them and has been contributing with both goals and assists this season. It's a massive blow that he's injured."

Before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jesus scored five goals and laid out seven assists in 20 overall games for Arsenal this campaign. Nketiah, on the other hand, netted three times in 19 appearances.

